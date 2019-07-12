Apollo Global Management (APO) Shares Rose While Partners Group Holding Ag Increased Its Stake; Holder Conestoga Capital Advisors Upped Omnicell (OMCL) Stake

Partners Group Holding Ag increased its stake in Apollo Global Management Llc (APO) by 77.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partners Group Holding Ag bought 228,386 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 522,937 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.77M, up from 294,551 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partners Group Holding Ag who had been investing in Apollo Global Management Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.44 billion market cap company. It closed at $35.86 lastly. It is up 9.12% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.69% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 25/04/2018 – Apollo Aviation Group Raises $950 Million for SASOF IV; 24/04/2018 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals: Apollo Study for Patients With Hereditary ATTR Amyloidosis; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC APPROACHES XEROX CORP TO EXPRESS INTEREST IN ACQUISITION; 05/03/2018 – Democratic lawmakers have asked the White House and Kushner Companies for documents following reported loans from Citibank and Apollo Global Management; 30/05/2018 – APOLLO HOSPITALS FINAL DIV/SHR 5 RUPEES; 03/05/2018 – APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC QTRLY NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO CO OF $0.34/SHARE; 26/04/2018 – Ceva Logistics: books oversubscribed; 12/03/2018 – Funds Affiliated with Apollo Global Management and Realty Partners Establish Partnership to Pursue Real Estate Investment Opportunities in Italy; 14/05/2018 – Apollo Global: QDOBA Names Susan Daggett as Chief Fincl Office; 25/05/2018 – APL APOLLO TUBES 4Q NET 445.1M RUPEES VS 499.1M

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Omnicell Inc (OMCL) by 1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc bought 15,353 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.55 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $124.99 million, up from 1.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Omnicell Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 13.19% or $11.41 during the last trading session, reaching $75.11. About 3.10 million shares traded or 758.08% up from the average. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 73.99% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 69.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 20/04/2018 – Omnicell Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Omnicell Supply Management System – San Jose – 9469; 20/03/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform and Solutions at the European Association of Ho; 10/04/2018 – Omnicell’s Medication Management Automation Portfolio to Be Featured at the American Organization of Nurse Executives 2018 Conf; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 36C TO 42C, EST. 46C; 09/04/2018 – Omnicell Appoints Scott Seidelmann as Chief Comml Officer; 14/03/2018 lnfirmary Health Adopts Omnicell’s Sterile Compounding Solutions and Services; 24/05/2018 – VitalConnect Announces Joe Lynch as Chief Marketing Officer

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $932,974 activity. 2,509 shares valued at $161,237 were sold by Taborga Jorge R. on Friday, February 1. JOHNSTON DAN S had sold 8,902 shares worth $571,170 on Monday, January 14.

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.75 billion and $3.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Healthcare Svcs Grp Inc (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 308,810 shares to 1.20M shares, valued at $39.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Westwood Hldgs Group Inc (NYSE:WHG) by 59,886 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 401,140 shares, and cut its stake in Wageworks Inc (NYSE:WAGE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 19 investors sold OMCL shares while 96 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 37.93 million shares or 2.16% less from 38.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Axiom International Invsts Ltd Liability Co De has 0.1% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Federated Inc Pa has invested 0% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Eam Limited Liability invested in 0.38% or 19,339 shares. Everence Cap Management owns 5,710 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. State Street Corp has invested 0.01% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). 225,292 are owned by Stifel. Qs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Northeast Consultants Inc stated it has 4,000 shares. Braun Stacey Associates reported 203,993 shares. 4,046 were reported by Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability. 6,152 are held by Bb&T Corp. Point72 Asset Mngmt LP has 220,342 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 8,885 shares. Prudential Fincl reported 260,482 shares.

Partners Group Holding Ag, which manages about $729.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Two Harbors Investment Corp by 137,051 shares to 144,410 shares, valued at $1.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:MMP) by 10,547 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,955 shares, and cut its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB).

