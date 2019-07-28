Apollo Global Management (APO) Shareholder Putnam Investments Has Boosted Stake; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Value Rose, Hayek Kallen Investment Management Has Boosted Its Holding

Putnam Investments Llc increased its stake in Apollo Global Management (APO) by 13.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Investments Llc bought 54,979 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 450,384 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.72M, up from 395,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Investments Llc who had been investing in Apollo Global Management for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $36.14. About 1.28M shares traded. Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) has risen 9.12% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.69% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 23/05/2018 – Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. Declares June 2018 Monthly Distribution of $0.104 Per Share; 25/05/2018 – APL APOLLO TUBES 4Q NET 445.1M RUPEES VS 499.1M; 21/03/2018 – Apollo to Ares Among Surprise Winners in Congress’ Spending Bill; 16/04/2018 – THE CARLYLE GROUP SAYS BEFORE JOINING CARLYLE, TAYLOR BOSWELL WORKED AT APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT; 10/04/2018 – HUNTER GROUP ASA – UPDATE APOLLO’S AGREEMENT WITH THE DWELLOP FOUNDERS; 25/05/2018 – JOHNSON CONTROLS POWER UNIT IS SAID TO GET KKR, APOLLO INTEREST; 10/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Apollo seeks to raise more than $4 billion for third natural resources fund; 21/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Timeshare operator ILG explores merger with Apollo’s Diamond Resorts; 10/04/2018 – Joshua Franklin: #PrivateEquity firm Apollo seeks to raise more than $4B for 3rd natural resources fund; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-Apollo’s Joe Azelby is leaving one year after joining firm- Bloomberg

Hayek Kallen Investment Management increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 39.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hayek Kallen Investment Management bought 211 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 747 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33 million, up from 536 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $956.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $30.77 during the last trading session, reaching $1943.05. About 4.93M shares traded or 28.38% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/05/2018 – Amazon.com, Inc. Announces Commencement of Offer to Exchange Certain Outstanding Unregistered Notes for New Registered Notes; 12/04/2018 – Artificial Intelligence Method for Body Language Analysis by Boston-Area Mental Health Company Brain Power is Featured on Amazon Web Services Blog; 26/04/2018 – scott budman: #Breaking: Amazon will raise the price of Prime membership for new members from $99 to $119, starting May 11.$AMZ; 19/05/2018 – Amazon will adopt a ‘Rooney Rule’ to increase board diversity after its initial opposition sparked employee outrage. Via @DelRey:; 26/04/2018 – Amazon, Intel Earnings Boost Tech Momentum in Post-Market Surge; 09/05/2018 – Sears, Amazon.com Offering Ship-to-Store Service for Tires; 11/05/2018 – Recode Daily: Amazon and Google are fighting again Plus, Spotify drops R. Kelly from its playlists as part of its new rules about hate content; House Democrats release all the politically divisive Russia-linked Facebook ads; sending inaudible secret commands to Siri and Alexa; 23/05/2018 – lnnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. Announces its Personal Sound Amplifier Products Are Now Offered to Amazon Prime Subscribers; 02/04/2018 – Dow drops more than 400 points, Amazon leads tech lower; 03/04/2018 – Billboard: Chris Stapleton Talks Covering Elton John for ‘Restoration’: Exclusive Amazon Music Preview

Putnam Investments Llc, which manages about $89.35B and $42.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA) by 12,703 shares to 304,926 shares, valued at $22.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) by 66,196 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 655,066 shares, and cut its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc (NYSE:CNP).

