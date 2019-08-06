Apollo Global Management (APO) Shareholder Partners Group Holding Ag Upped Its Holding; Knott David M Has Lowered Its Holding in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX) by $513,000

Partners Group Holding Ag increased its stake in Apollo Global Management Llc (APO) by 77.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partners Group Holding Ag bought 228,386 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 522,937 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.77 million, up from 294,551 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partners Group Holding Ag who had been investing in Apollo Global Management Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $31.43. About 2.10M shares traded or 53.70% up from the average. Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) has declined 5.44% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 03/05/2018 – APOLLO GLOBAL 1Q ECONOMIC LOSS/SHR 30C, EST. LOSS/SHR 14C; 14/05/2018 – ADDING MULTIMEDIA QDOBA Mexican Eats® Names Keith Guilbault as Chief Executive Officer and Susan Daggett as Chief Financial Officer; 22/05/2018 – Apollo Hospitals Adopts IBM Watson for Oncology and IBM Watson for Genomics to Help Physicians Make Data-Driven Cancer Care Decisions; 30/04/2018 – APOLLO’S JIM ZELTER SPEAKS AT MILKEN CONFERENCE; 16/04/2018 – CARLYLE’S BOSWELL FORMERLY OF APOLLO; 08/05/2018 – REG-FirstGroup PLC: Statement re withdrawal of Apollo; 09/03/2018 – Vectra Co. Announces Completion Of The Sale Of Its EaglePicher Technologies Business To Affiliates Of GTCR; 08/03/2018 – APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC – PUBLIC OFFERING PRICE OF NOTES WAS 99.892%; 03/05/2018 – Apollo Swings to Loss On Slide in Investment Income; 26/03/2018 – APOLLO TOURISM & LEISURE LTD ATL.AX – ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE EARNINGS ACCRETIVE IN FY19, FIRST FULL FINANCIAL YEAR OF OWNERSHIP

Knott David M decreased its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX) by 16.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knott David M sold 102,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.99% . The institutional investor held 510,847 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61 million, down from 613,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knott David M who had been investing in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $513.24 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $4.99. About 1.15 million shares traded. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) has risen 72.66% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CPRX News: 19/04/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Enrollment of First Patient in Phase 3 Trial of Firdapse® in MuSK Antibody Positive Myasthe; 29/03/2018 – CATALYST SUBMITS NDA FOR FIRDAPSE; 14/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharma Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – CATALYST PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS FIRDAPSE PDUFA DATE NOV. 28; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA and Priority Review Status for Firdapse for Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse® for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic; 14/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss/Shr 6c; 14/03/2018 – CATALYST PHARMA: FIRDAPSE NDA TO BE RESUBMITTED BEFORE QTR-END; 08/03/2018 Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to Hold Fourth Quarter and Year-End Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, March 1; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse® for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $80,750 activity.

Knott David M, which manages about $250.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Star Group Inc. by 228,880 shares to 470,800 shares, valued at $8.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) by 140,146 shares in the quarter, for a total of 346,346 shares, and has risen its stake in Fortress Trans & Infrastructure Inv. Llc.

