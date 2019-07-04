Apollo Global Management (APO) Shareholder Partners Group Holding Ag Boosted Stake; Travelers Companies (TRV) Shareholder Wills Financial Group Has Trimmed Position

Partners Group Holding Ag increased its stake in Apollo Global Management Llc (APO) by 77.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partners Group Holding Ag bought 228,386 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 522,937 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.77 million, up from 294,551 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partners Group Holding Ag who had been investing in Apollo Global Management Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $35.66. About 1.35M shares traded or 14.55% up from the average. Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) has risen 9.12% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.69% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 03/05/2018 – APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC QTRLY NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO CO OF $0.34/SHARE; 13/03/2018 – Sen Gary Peters: Peters, Colleagues Press Citigroup and Apollo on Loans to Kushner Business; 10/05/2018 – APOLLO TYRES CLEARS PVT PLACEMENT OF DEBENTURES UP TO INR15B; 10/05/2018 – APOLLO TYRES LTD APLO.NS CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR MARCH QTR CONSOL PROFIT WAS 2.45 BLN RUPEES; 25/05/2018 – Johnson Controls Power Unit Is Said to Draw KKR, Apollo Interest; 30/04/2018 – APOLLO’S JIM ZELTER SPEAKS AT MILKEN CONFERENCE; 20/04/2018 – Apollo Plans to Take Diamond Resorts Public; 12/04/2018 – Leon Black wants to be a newspaper magnate. The New York billionaire’s buyout shop Apollo Global Management is eyeing an acquisition of publishing empire Tronc â€” swooping in as negotiations to sell the company’s Los Angeles Times and San Diego Union-Tribune papers have stalled, The Post has learned; 21/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Timeshare operator ILG explores merger with Apollo’s Diamond Resorts; 08/03/2018 – FITCH EXPECTS TO RATE APOLLO MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS 30-YR NOTES A-

Wills Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) by 83.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wills Financial Group Inc sold 11,368 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,264 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $310,000, down from 13,632 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Travelers Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $154.3. About 593,506 shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 12.71% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 19/04/2018 – Virginian-Pilot: Exclusive Experiences Rank Highest with Luxury Travelers According to New Survey; 15/03/2018 – American Travelers Lose Confidence In Cruise Ships’ Ability To Handle Medical Emergencies; 23/03/2018 – Travelers Institute to Host Cybersecurity Event in Mississippi to Help Small Businesses Tackle Cyber Risks; 21/05/2018 – TCS World Travel Poised to Meet the Needs of Affluent Travelers; 16/03/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Travelers CEO’s compensation withdrawn; 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q Net $669M; 17/05/2018 – Watch List Shields T.S.A. Screeners From Threatening, and Unruly, Travelers; 19/03/2018 – Alipay and FreedomPay Partner to Provide Seamless Payment Experiences for Chinese Travelers Visiting North America; 09/05/2018 – Travelers Recognized for Military-Friendly Culture; 03/05/2018 – Travelers Named Noteworthy Company by DiversityInc

Partners Group Holding Ag, which manages about $729.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:MMP) by 10,547 shares to 14,955 shares, valued at $907,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in New Mountain Finance Corp (NYSE:NMFC) by 118,125 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 857,805 shares, and cut its stake in Canadian National Railway Co (NYSE:CNI).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold APO shares while 43 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 139.89 million shares or 0.33% more from 139.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada holds 0% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) or 92,303 shares. Endeavour Cap Advsrs reported 0.26% stake. Compton Cap Mngmt Incorporated Ri accumulated 0.09% or 7,700 shares. Tiger Legatus Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 4.3% or 325,000 shares in its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv reported 0.02% stake. Advisory Svcs Ntwk holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) for 8,128 shares. Stephens Ar holds 21,800 shares. Pinnacle Fin Partners holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) for 24,000 shares. Utd Cap Fincl Advisers Limited Liability holds 22,689 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Citadel Advsrs owns 99,064 shares. Usca Ria Limited Company holds 0.24% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) or 39,108 shares. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Limited Liability stated it has 430,796 shares or 1.42% of all its holdings. Ing Groep Nv invested 0.21% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Moreover, Iconiq Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.31% invested in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). 76,454 were accumulated by Lpl Ltd Com.

Wills Financial Group Inc, which manages about $151.77 million and $147.41M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 4,196 shares to 15,952 shares, valued at $1.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 22,150 shares in the quarter, for a total of 85,098 shares, and has risen its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Analysts await The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) to report earnings on July, 23 before the open. They expect $2.46 EPS, up 35.91% or $0.65 from last year’s $1.81 per share. TRV’s profit will be $642.72 million for 15.68 P/E if the $2.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual EPS reported by The Travelers Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.07% negative EPS growth.