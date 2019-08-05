Apollo Global Management (APO) Position Increased by Partners Group Holding Ag; Park Circle Co Stake in Altria Group (MO) Has Boosted as Shares Declined

Park Circle Co increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Circle Co bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The hedge fund held 60,000 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.45M, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Circle Co who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $87.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.73% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $46.62. About 5.34 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 19/04/2018 – Altria Group CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 19/04/2018 – DJ Altria Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MO); 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Marlboro Retail Share 43.2%; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Adj EPS 95c; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – NEW STRUCTURE INCLUDES ESTABLISHMENT OF TWO DIVISIONS – CORE TOBACCO AND INNOVATIVE TOBACCO PRODUCTS; 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC MO.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $3.90 TO $4.03; 12/04/2018 – Altria to Host Webcast of 2018 First-Quarter Results; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA FORMS 2 DIVISIONS: CORE TOBACCO, INNOVATIVE TOBACCO PDTS; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Altria’s IDR at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 15/03/2018 – FDA seeks research, public input in fresh move to curb nicotine addiction

Partners Group Holding Ag increased its stake in Apollo Global Management Llc (APO) by 77.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partners Group Holding Ag bought 228,386 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 522,937 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.77M, up from 294,551 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partners Group Holding Ag who had been investing in Apollo Global Management Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $31.19. About 1.66M shares traded or 22.65% up from the average. Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) has declined 5.44% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-Apollo’s Joe Azelby is leaving one year after joining firm- Bloomberg; 14/05/2018 – Qdoba Personnel Changes Follow Purchase by Funds Managed by Units of Apollo Global; 21/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Timeshare operator ILG explores merger with Apollo’s Diamond Resorts; 16/03/2018 – LANXESS LXSG.DE DROPS OUT OF APOLLO APO.N CONSORTIUM IN BIDDING FOR AKZO NOBEL’S AKZO.AS SPECIALTY CHEMICALS BUSINESS; 16/04/2018 – THE CARLYLE GROUP SAYS BEFORE JOINING CARLYLE, TAYLOR BOSWELL WORKED AT APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT; 28/03/2018 – Alnylam Presents New Clinical Results from the APOLLO Phase 3 Study of Patisiran at the 16th International Symposium on; 01/05/2018 – APOLLO’S HARRIS: HARD TO SEE PEAK OIL IN NEXT 20 YEARS; 14/05/2018 – Apollo Global: QDOBA Names Susan Daggett as Chief Fincl Office; 03/05/2018 – APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC QTRLY NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO CO OF $0.34/SHARE; 03/05/2018 – Apollo Global Management 1Q Loss/Shr 34c

More notable recent Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO): What We Can Expect From This Growth Stock – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Altria’s Q2 Disappoints, but Sights Are Set on the Future – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Crash Protection For Altria – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “9 Dividend Stocks to Buy to Suit Any Investing Style – Investorplace.com” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Philip Morris: No Smoke. Radio? (Video) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Natl Registered Investment Advisor Incorporated owns 14,547 shares. Weatherstone Management reported 5,877 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Whittier Tru accumulated 136,807 shares. Alphamark Advsr Ltd Co stated it has 0.06% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Schaper Benz Wise Inv Counsel Incorporated Wi holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 5,987 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker, Massachusetts-based fund reported 11,152 shares. Stratos Wealth Partners Limited invested in 0.24% or 94,221 shares. Wealthcare Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 1,729 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cwm Ltd Company accumulated 0.03% or 22,950 shares. Sumitomo Life holds 62,190 shares. National Ins Tx holds 144,500 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd, New York-based fund reported 64,253 shares. London Of Virginia holds 4.48M shares or 2.2% of its portfolio. Kistler invested in 22,415 shares. Greenleaf Tru holds 22,849 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $122,481 activity.

More notable recent Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Apollo Global Management Buys Direct ChassisLink, Blume Global For Reported $2.5B – Benzinga” on March 07, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Q4 Earnings Outlook For Apollo Global Management – Benzinga” published on January 30, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Apollo Global Management, LLC Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” on January 31, 2019. More interesting news about Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “West Digital Media Introduces End-to-End Communications Workflow Solution – GlobeNewswire” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Apollo Global Management Elevates Anthony Civale and Martin Kelly to Co-Chief Operating Officers; Kelly to remain as Firm’s CFO – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 15, 2019.

Partners Group Holding Ag, which manages about $729.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) by 24,484 shares to 42,118 shares, valued at $1.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tpg Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX) by 154,735 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 102,698 shares, and cut its stake in Brookfield Business Partners L.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold APO shares while 43 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 139.89 million shares or 0.33% more from 139.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neuberger Berman Gp Limited Liability Company reported 54,050 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 14,900 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As invested 0% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Burt Wealth Advsrs invested in 1,335 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Tiger Glob Management Limited Liability Company reported 37.66M shares stake. First Republic Mgmt stated it has 0.04% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Intl holds 0.03% or 2.08M shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Llc invested in 249,192 shares. Moors Cabot accumulated 10,000 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Brown Advisory Incorporated accumulated 264,700 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Suntrust Banks holds 16,344 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman &, New York-based fund reported 300 shares. Catalyst Advsrs Lc reported 0.01% stake. Compton Cap Mgmt Ri, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 7,700 shares. Endeavour Cap holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) for 51,861 shares.