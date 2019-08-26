Apollo Global Management (APO) Holder Markel Lifted Its Position by $616,000 as Market Value Rose; Blair William & Company Has Raised W P Carey (WPC) Position by $769,548

Blair William & Company increased its stake in W P Carey Inc (WPC) by 13.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blair William & Company bought 9,866 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.30% . The institutional investor held 85,254 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.68M, up from 75,388 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blair William & Company who had been investing in W P Carey Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $87.64. About 218,273 shares traded. W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has risen 33.84% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.84% the S&P500. Some Historical WPC News: 19/03/2018 – W. P. Carey Inc. Appoints Robert J. Flanagan to Bd of Directors; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY 1Q AFFO/SHR $1.28, EST. $1.32; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey Sees FY EPS $5.30-EPS $5.50; 25/04/2018 – Eielson AFB: WPC executes milestone Air Force-Army integration exercise; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q Rev $177.6M; 30/05/2018 – SABR PARTNERS WITH ALTA/KPH, LAUNCHES ALTA SABR FUND; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY INC WPC.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $5.30 TO $5.50; 06/04/2018 – W. L. Gore & Associates CEO Terri Kelly named W. P. Carey School of Business 2018 Executive of the Year; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q EPS 60c; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY SEES FY AFFO/SHR $5.30 TO $5.50, EST. $5.38

Markel Corp increased its stake in Apollo Global Management (APO) by 2.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markel Corp bought 22,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 990,500 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.98 million, up from 968,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markel Corp who had been investing in Apollo Global Management for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $36.06. About 1.19 million shares traded. Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) has declined 5.44% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 04/04/2018 – HUNTER GROUP: APOLLO PROPOSES HENRIK CHRISTENSEN FOR CHAIRMAN; 30/05/2018 – APOLLO HOSPITALS ENTERPRISE LTD APLH.NS – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 5 RUPEES PER SHARE; 20/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: REFILE-Apollo, Blackstone are the only remaining bidders for Cirsa; 12/03/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT’S PFD ISSUA; 03/05/2018 – JOSH HARRIS: APOLLO STILL WEIGHING WHETHER TO CONVERT TO C-CORP; 19/04/2018 – BAIDU UNVEILS APOLLO 2.5, NEWEST UPGRADE TO ITS AUTONOMOUS DRIVING OPEN PLATFORM; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-Apollo’s Joe Azelby is leaving one year after joining firm- Bloomberg; 26/04/2018 – HUNTER GROUP ASA – ENTERS INTO DEFINITIVE VLCC CONTRACT TRANSFER AGREEMENTS WITH APOLLO ASSET LTD; 11/04/2018 – REG-Octopus Apollo VCT plc : Company Secretary Change; 19/04/2018 – Baidu Unveils Apollo 2.5, the Newest Upgrade to its Autonomous Driving Open Platform

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.95, from 3.3 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 30 investors sold WPC shares while 111 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 84.50 million shares or 44.40% less from 152.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strategic Wealth Advsrs Group reported 17,032 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund, a New York-based fund reported 4,281 shares. Cetera Advisor Limited Liability accumulated 17,165 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Susquehanna Gp Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% or 17,490 shares. Vanguard Incorporated holds 0.07% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) for 23.65M shares. Jnba Fin Advisors, a Minnesota-based fund reported 1,942 shares. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America invested 1.03% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Raymond James Tru Na invested in 6,325 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Tci Wealth Advsr accumulated 506 shares. Martingale Asset Limited Partnership holds 0.03% or 33,558 shares. Moreover, Denali has 1.46% invested in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) for 124,700 shares. The Alabama-based Oakworth Incorporated has invested 0.01% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Secor Capital Advsrs Lp owns 6,444 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 172,722 shares. Cls Investments Limited Co invested in 965 shares or 0% of the stock.

Blair William & Company, which manages about $16.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN) by 194,954 shares to 14,654 shares, valued at $650,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Veeva Sys Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 45,330 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.12M shares, and cut its stake in Priceline Grp Inc (Prn).

Markel Corp, which manages about $5.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in John Deere (NYSE:DE) by 89,500 shares to 1.01 million shares, valued at $160.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold APO shares while 43 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 139.89 million shares or 0.33% more from 139.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley accumulated 6.83 million shares. Michigan-based Sigma Planning has invested 0.05% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Com stated it has 85,000 shares. Moreover, Allen Investment Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) for 41,305 shares. Wells Fargo And Communications Mn accumulated 180,434 shares. Baldwin Brothers Incorporated Ma holds 14,900 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv reported 170,000 shares. 1832 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 0.15% stake. 450,384 were accumulated by Putnam Investments Ltd Company. The California-based Lonestar Capital Mngmt Ltd Co has invested 1.43% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Cheyne Capital Management (Uk) Ltd Liability Partnership holds 2.31% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) for 87,418 shares. Legal And General Plc holds 0.02% or 1.01 million shares. Invesco Ltd holds 0% or 199,649 shares. Oppenheimer And Inc accumulated 88,997 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Compton Cap Mgmt Ri owns 7,700 shares.