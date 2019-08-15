Apollo Global Management (APO) Holder Markel Has Raised Stake; Shareholder Riverhead Capital Management Raised Discovery Communications (DISCK) Position

Riverhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Discovery Communications Inc (DISCK) by 84.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc bought 67,551 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.15% . The institutional investor held 147,841 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.76 million, up from 80,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Discovery Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $25.18. About 504,540 shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) has risen 16.21% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.21% the S&P500.

Markel Corp increased its stake in Apollo Global Management (APO) by 2.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markel Corp bought 22,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 990,500 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.98 million, up from 968,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markel Corp who had been investing in Apollo Global Management for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $31.75. About 135,671 shares traded. Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) has declined 5.44% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 08/03/2018 – FITCH EXPECTS TO RATE APOLLO MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS 30-YR NOTES A-; 03/05/2018 – APOLLO GLOBAL DECLARES QTR 38C/CLASS A SHR VS 47C EST; 10/04/2018 – HUNTER GROUP ASA – NON-BINDING INDICATIVE OFFER FROM APOLLO ASSET LIMITED; 01/05/2018 – APOLLO’S HARRIS: HARD TO SEE PEAK OIL IN NEXT 20 YEARS; 10/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Apollo seeks to raise more than $4 billion for third natural resources fund; 21/03/2018 – BLACK: APOLLO HAS ABOUT 100 PEOPLE IN PE, 200 PEOPLE IN CREDIT; 28/03/2018 – ALNY REPORTS NEW CLINICAL RESULTS FROM APOLLO PATISIRAN PHASE 3; 10/05/2018 – APOLLO TYRES 4Q NET INCOME 2.5B RUPEES; 08/05/2018 – FIRSTGROUP PLC FGP.L – ANNOUNCEMENT HAS BEEN MADE BY FIRSTGROUP WITHOUT AGREEMENT OR APPROVAL OF APOLLO; 03/05/2018 – Apollo Global Management 1Q Loss $62.6M

More notable recent Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross – DISCK – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 6, 2019 : BDX, DUK, ZTS, AGN, FIS, EMR, REGN, TDG, PPL, EXPD, AES, DISCK – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Discovery Stock Gained 13% in April – Nasdaq” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Discovery Becomes Oversold (DISCK) – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Discovery Earnings Rise as Pay-TV Subscriber Losses Stabilize – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Riverhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kimberly (NYSE:KMB) by 10,800 shares to 43,560 shares, valued at $5.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in T Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 28,786 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,250 shares, and cut its stake in International Business Machines Corp (NYSE:IBM).

Markel Corp, which manages about $5.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in John Deere (NYSE:DE) by 89,500 shares to 1.01M shares, valued at $160.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.