Apollo Global Management, (APO) EPS Estimated At $0.61; Clarivest Asset Management Has Raised Whitestone Reit (WSR) Stake By $371,292

Clarivest Asset Management Llc increased Whitestone Reit (WSR) stake by 25.94% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Clarivest Asset Management Llc acquired 30,941 shares as Whitestone Reit (WSR)’s stock declined 9.82%. The Clarivest Asset Management Llc holds 150,202 shares with $1.81 million value, up from 119,261 last quarter. Whitestone Reit now has $508.23M valuation. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $12.76. About 148,164 shares traded. Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) has risen 9.74% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.31% the S&P500. Some Historical WSR News: 04/05/2018 – WHITESTONE REIT – ISSUED STATEMENT IN RESPONSE TO A REPORT ISSUED BY INSTITUTIONAL SHAREHOLDER SERVICES; 09/05/2018 – WHITESTONE REIT SAYS EGAN-JONES PROXY SERVICES RECOMMENDS THAT CO’S SHAREHOLDERS VOTE “FOR ALL” OF WHITESTONE’S TRUSTEES; 07/05/2018 – Whitestone REIT Reaffirms 2018 Full Yr Guidance; 07/05/2018 – Whitestone REIT Sees 2018 FFO 96c/Shr-FFO $1.01/Shr; 07/05/2018 – WHITESTONE REIT – 3.9% SAME STORE NOI GROWTH IN WHOLLY OWNED PORTFOLIO IN QTR; 10/05/2018 – KBS Urges Whitestone’s Shareholders to Support Its Slate of Independent and Highly Qualified Nominees and Its Advisory Vote to; 07/05/2018 – WHITESTONE REIT – REAFFIRMS ITS PREVIOUSLY RELEASED GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 17/04/2018 – Whitestone REIT Mails Letter to Shareholders Highlighting Board’s Significant Industry Expertise and Diverse Perspectives; 07/05/2018 – Whitestone REIT Sees 2018 EPS 27c-EPS 32c; 25/04/2018 – Whitestone REIT Files Investor Presentation and Mails Letter to Shareholders

Analysts expect Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) to report $0.61 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.34 EPS change or 125.93% from last quarter’s $0.27 EPS. APO’s profit would be $245.95 million giving it 14.59 P/E if the $0.61 EPS is correct. After having $0.50 EPS previously, Apollo Global Management, LLC’s analysts see 22.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $35.6. About 339,793 shares traded. Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) has risen 9.12% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.69% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 21/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Timeshare operator ILG explores merger with Apollo’s Diamond Resorts; 08/03/2018 – VR Studio Radical Galaxy Partners with Apollo, Eastdil Alum to Scale Business and Open NYC Office; 20/04/2018 – REFILE-Apollo, Blackstone are the only remaining bidders for Cirsa; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive – Apollo Global approaches Xerox about possible acquisition; 21/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Timeshare operator ILG explores merger with Apollo’s Diamond Resorts; 15/05/2018 – U2 Live At The Apollo For SiriusXM; 01/05/2018 – APOLLO BUYING COS ECONOMIC AT WELL-LEVEL AT $30-40/BARREL; 20/04/2018 – PRIVATE-EQUITY FIRM APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT IS PREPARING TO TAKE DIAMOND RESORTS PUBLIC IN THE COMING MONTHS – WSJ, CITING; 10/05/2018 – APOLLO TYRES FINAL DIV/SHR 3 RUPEES; 04/04/2018 – Apollo Credit Manager Tolga Uzuner Is Said to Be Leaving Firm

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.16, from 2.43 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 11 investors sold WSR shares while 34 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 21.96 million shares or 0.39% less from 22.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Century Inc owns 310,885 shares. Bancorp Of Montreal Can owns 0% invested in Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) for 693 shares. 1,101 were accumulated by Ls Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability. Aperio Lc invested in 0% or 37,242 shares. 79,459 are owned by Asset Mngmt One Com Ltd. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR). Voya Mgmt Limited Company reported 18,131 shares stake. Kbc Nv invested 0.01% in Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR). Nomura Asset Mgmt Co Ltd holds 25,000 shares. Comml Bank Of America De accumulated 0% or 31,651 shares. American International Gp holds 29,033 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Limited Com stated it has 79,462 shares. Minnesota-based Thrivent Finance For Lutherans has invested 0% in Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Incorporated invested 0% in Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR). California State Teachers Retirement has 58,454 shares.

Clarivest Asset Management Llc decreased Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) stake by 14,085 shares to 205,032 valued at $16.75 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) stake by 10,172 shares and now owns 143,591 shares. Cai International Inc (CAP) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Whitestone REIT had 6 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, March 6 the stock rating was maintained by JMP Securities with “Buy”. The stock of Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) earned “Buy” rating by Maxim Group on Friday, March 1. The rating was downgraded by FBR Capital on Friday, March 1 to “Hold”.

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The company has market cap of $14.35 billion. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It has a 50.35 P/E ratio. It manages client focused portfolios.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold Apollo Global Management, LLC shares while 43 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 139.89 million shares or 0.33% more from 139.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Ltd Llc stated it has 6,020 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0% or 249,192 shares. Moreover, Prtnrs Group Incorporated Ag has 2.03% invested in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) for 522,937 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Holdg Ltd Company reported 130,819 shares. Glenmede Tru Communication Na accumulated 1,700 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Tiger Glob Mgmt has 5.87% invested in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) for 37.66M shares. Capital Invsts invested in 10.66M shares. 41,305 are held by Allen Inv Mngmt Limited Liability. Pzena Inv Lc reported 251,642 shares. Timessquare Capital Ltd Co has 4.17 million shares for 0.91% of their portfolio. Natl Tx reported 0.02% stake. Stelac Advisory Svcs Ltd Co holds 6,605 shares. First Midwest Fincl Bank Trust Division has 7,340 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Advisory Services Network Ltd Llc accumulated 8,128 shares. Moors Cabot reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO).