Apollo Endosurgery Inc. (APEN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Viveve Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE)

Both Apollo Endosurgery Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) and Viveve Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE) compete on a level playing field in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Endosurgery Inc. 3 1.41 N/A -1.81 0.00 Viveve Medical Inc. 1 0.36 N/A -1.36 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Endosurgery Inc. 0.00% -117.1% -49.9% Viveve Medical Inc. 0.00% 0% -113.4%

Volatility and Risk

Apollo Endosurgery Inc.’s current beta is 0.75 and it happens to be 25.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Viveve Medical Inc. is 129.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the -0.29 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Apollo Endosurgery Inc. are 2.8 and 2.2. Competitively, Viveve Medical Inc. has 4 and 3.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Viveve Medical Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Apollo Endosurgery Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Apollo Endosurgery Inc. and Viveve Medical Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 65.8% and 66.1%. Insiders held 13.9% of Apollo Endosurgery Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.9% of Viveve Medical Inc. shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apollo Endosurgery Inc. -2.15% -12.5% -25.82% -23.1% -66.95% -20.87% Viveve Medical Inc. 1.18% -54.83% -67.74% -85.17% -91.65% -83.62%

For the past year Apollo Endosurgery Inc. was less bearish than Viveve Medical Inc.

Summary

Apollo Endosurgery Inc. beats Viveve Medical Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Viveve Medical, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of vaginal laxity. The company offers Geneveve, a non-invasive solution that includes the Viveve System, a radio frequency generator; a reusable hand piece and single-use treatment tip; and other consumable accessories. It markets its products through sales employees and distributors in Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. Viveve Medical, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.