Apollo Endosurgery Inc. (APEN)’s Financial Results Comparing With ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSLS)

Both Apollo Endosurgery Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) and ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSLS) are each other’s competitor in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Endosurgery Inc. 3 1.13 N/A -2.28 0.00 ReShape Lifesciences Inc. N/A 0.28 N/A -876.51 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Apollo Endosurgery Inc. and ReShape Lifesciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Apollo Endosurgery Inc. and ReShape Lifesciences Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Endosurgery Inc. 0.00% -103.4% -44.1% ReShape Lifesciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 65.9% of Apollo Endosurgery Inc. shares and 2.42% of ReShape Lifesciences Inc. shares. About 11.8% of Apollo Endosurgery Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.02% are ReShape Lifesciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apollo Endosurgery Inc. 20.36% 10.61% 13.14% 0.25% -37.64% 14.78% ReShape Lifesciences Inc. 3.17% -37.46% -73.65% -94.97% -99.99% -61.76%

For the past year Apollo Endosurgery Inc. had bullish trend while ReShape Lifesciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Apollo Endosurgery Inc. beats ReShape Lifesciences Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

EnteroMedics Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the design and development of devices that use neuroblocking technology to treat obesity, metabolic diseases, and other gastrointestinal disorders. Its proprietary neuroblocking technology, vBloc Therapy is designed to intermittently block the vagus nerve using electrical impulses. The company develops the vBloc System, which is used to limit the expansion of the stomach, control hunger sensations between meals, reduce the frequency and intensity of stomach contractions, and produce a feeling of early and prolonged fullness. It has collaboration with Mayo Clinic. The company was formerly known as Beta Medical, Inc. and changed its name to EnteroMedics Inc. in 2003. EnteroMedics Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota.