Apollo Endosurgery Inc. (APEN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Lantheus Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Apollo Endosurgery Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) and Lantheus Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) compete against each other in the Medical Appliances & Equipment sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Endosurgery Inc. 3 1.26 N/A -1.81 0.00 Lantheus Holdings Inc. 24 2.56 N/A 0.98 23.08

Profitability

Table 2 provides Apollo Endosurgery Inc. and Lantheus Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Endosurgery Inc. 0.00% -117.1% -49.9% Lantheus Holdings Inc. 0.00% 51.6% 9.2%

Risk & Volatility

Apollo Endosurgery Inc. has a 0.75 beta, while its volatility is 25.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Lantheus Holdings Inc.’s 41.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.41 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Apollo Endosurgery Inc. is 2.2 while its Current Ratio is 2.8. Meanwhile, Lantheus Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.6 while its Quick Ratio is 2. Apollo Endosurgery Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Lantheus Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Apollo Endosurgery Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Lantheus Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, Lantheus Holdings Inc.’s potential downside is -3.17% and its average price target is $22.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 65.8% of Apollo Endosurgery Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 95.3% of Lantheus Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 13.9% are Apollo Endosurgery Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 3% of Lantheus Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apollo Endosurgery Inc. -2.15% -12.5% -25.82% -23.1% -66.95% -20.87% Lantheus Holdings Inc. -21.84% -21.13% -5.12% 36.18% 70.08% 44.54%

For the past year Apollo Endosurgery Inc. had bearish trend while Lantheus Holdings Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Lantheus Holdings Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Apollo Endosurgery Inc.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products for the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, an ultrasound contrast imaging agent for use in patients with suboptimal echocardiograms; TechneLite, a self-contained system or generator of technetium used by radiopharmacies to prepare various nuclear imaging agents; and Xenon, a radiopharmaceutical gas used to assess pulmonary function and imaging of cerebral blood flow. The company also offers injectable technetium-labeled imaging agents, including Cardiolite, used in myocardial perfusion imaging (MPI) procedures; and Neurolite, which is used to identify the area in the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke. In addition, it provides injectable radiopharmaceutical imaging agents, such as Thallium Tl 201 that is used in MPI studies to detect cardiovascular disease; Gallium Ga 67, which is used to detect various infections and cancerous tumors; FDG, a fluorine-18-radiolabeled imaging agent to identify and characterize tumors in patients undergoing oncologic diagnostic procedures; and Quadramet, a therapeutic product, which is used to treat severe bone pain associated with metastatic bone lesions. Further, the company offers Additionally, it is developing Flurpiridaz F 18, which is in Phase III clinical trials to assess blood flow to the heart; 18F LMI 1195 that has completed Phase I clinical trials for assessing cardiac sympathetic nerve function with positron emission tomography; and LMI 1174, which is in pre-clinical development targeted to elastin in the arterial walls and atherosclerotic plaque. The company sells its products to hospitals, clinics, group practices, integrated delivery networks, group purchasing organizations, and radiopharmacies. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in North Billerica, Massachusetts.