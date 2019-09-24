Apollo Endosurgery Inc. (APEN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)

Since Apollo Endosurgery Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) and Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) are part of the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Endosurgery Inc. 3 1.26 N/A -1.81 0.00 Cardiovascular Systems Inc. 42 7.11 N/A 0.05 848.70

Table 1 highlights Apollo Endosurgery Inc. and Cardiovascular Systems Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Apollo Endosurgery Inc. and Cardiovascular Systems Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Endosurgery Inc. 0.00% -117.1% -49.9% Cardiovascular Systems Inc. 0.00% 1.5% 1%

Risk & Volatility

Apollo Endosurgery Inc. has a beta of 0.75 and its 25.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Cardiovascular Systems Inc. is 77.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.77 beta.

Liquidity

Apollo Endosurgery Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.8 and a Quick Ratio of 2.2. Competitively, Cardiovascular Systems Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.3 and has 3.8 Quick Ratio. Cardiovascular Systems Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Apollo Endosurgery Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Apollo Endosurgery Inc. and Cardiovascular Systems Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 65.8% and 94.8% respectively. 13.9% are Apollo Endosurgery Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.61% are Cardiovascular Systems Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apollo Endosurgery Inc. -2.15% -12.5% -25.82% -23.1% -66.95% -20.87% Cardiovascular Systems Inc. -5.58% 6.9% 29.35% 52.46% 36.77% 60.86%

For the past year Apollo Endosurgery Inc. has -20.87% weaker performance while Cardiovascular Systems Inc. has 60.86% stronger performance.

Summary

Cardiovascular Systems Inc. beats Apollo Endosurgery Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc., a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets devices to treat vascular diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 4 French 1.25 Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral OAS, and Stealth 360 Peripheral OAS, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives. It also provides Diamondback 360 Coronary OAS, an atherectomy device for the treatment of calcified coronary arteries. The company sells its products directly to hospitals or office-based labs. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota.