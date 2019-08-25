Apollo Endosurgery Inc. (APEN)’s Financial Results Comparing With AxoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN)

We will be comparing the differences between Apollo Endosurgery Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) and AxoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) as far as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Endosurgery Inc. 3 1.29 N/A -1.81 0.00 AxoGen Inc. 20 6.52 N/A -0.69 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Apollo Endosurgery Inc. and AxoGen Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Endosurgery Inc. 0.00% -117.1% -49.9% AxoGen Inc. 0.00% -17.9% -16.3%

Risk and Volatility

Apollo Endosurgery Inc. has a beta of 0.75 and its 25.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, AxoGen Inc. has beta of 0.15 which is 85.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Apollo Endosurgery Inc. is 2.2 while its Current Ratio is 2.8. Meanwhile, AxoGen Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.8 while its Quick Ratio is 8. AxoGen Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Apollo Endosurgery Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Apollo Endosurgery Inc. and AxoGen Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Apollo Endosurgery Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 AxoGen Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively the average price target of AxoGen Inc. is $29.67, which is potential 85.90% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 65.8% of Apollo Endosurgery Inc. shares and 87.4% of AxoGen Inc. shares. About 13.9% of Apollo Endosurgery Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.9% of AxoGen Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apollo Endosurgery Inc. -2.15% -12.5% -25.82% -23.1% -66.95% -20.87% AxoGen Inc. 3.27% -9.74% -24.93% 10.51% -60.31% -11.99%

For the past year Apollo Endosurgery Inc. was more bearish than AxoGen Inc.

Summary

AxoGen Inc. beats Apollo Endosurgery Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

AxoGen, Inc. provides surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The companyÂ’s surgical nerve repair solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect injured peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments. Its solutions also comprise Avive Soft Tissue Membrane, a minimally processed human umbilical cord membrane that is used as a resorbable soft tissue covering to separate tissues and modulate inflammation in the surgical bed. In addition, the company offers AcroVal neurosensory and motor testing system, which consists of AcroGrip for use in hand grip strength measurement; AcroPinch for measuring pinch strength; and Pressure-Specified Sensory Device, a somatosensory evaluation and measurement device. Further, it provides AxoTouch two point discriminator, a tool that is used for measuring the innervation density of surface area of the skin. The company provides its products to hospitals, surgery centers, and military hospitals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and other European countries, and internationally. AxoGen, Inc. is headquartered in Alachua, Florida.