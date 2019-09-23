Apollo Endosurgery Inc. (APEN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Avinger Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR)

Apollo Endosurgery Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) and Avinger Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Medical Appliances & Equipment. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Endosurgery Inc. 3 1.26 N/A -1.81 0.00 Avinger Inc. 4 1.33 N/A -19.84 0.00

Demonstrates Apollo Endosurgery Inc. and Avinger Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Apollo Endosurgery Inc. and Avinger Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Endosurgery Inc. 0.00% -117.1% -49.9% Avinger Inc. 0.00% -307.3% -117.7%

Risk and Volatility

Apollo Endosurgery Inc.’s 0.75 beta indicates that its volatility is 25.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, Avinger Inc. is 37.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.37 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Apollo Endosurgery Inc. is 2.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.2. The Current Ratio of rival Avinger Inc. is 1.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.6. Apollo Endosurgery Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Avinger Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 65.8% of Apollo Endosurgery Inc. shares and 6.4% of Avinger Inc. shares. Insiders held 13.9% of Apollo Endosurgery Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.2% are Avinger Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apollo Endosurgery Inc. -2.15% -12.5% -25.82% -23.1% -66.95% -20.87% Avinger Inc. 7.84% -31.03% -62.3% -33.13% -83.7% -26.67%

For the past year Apollo Endosurgery Inc. was less bearish than Avinger Inc.

Summary

Apollo Endosurgery Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Avinger Inc.

Avinger, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and Europe. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures. The companyÂ’s lumivascular products comprise Lightbox imaging consoles, as well as the Ocelot family of catheters, which are designed to penetrate a total blockage in an artery; and Pantheris, an image-guided atherectomy device that allows physicians to precisely remove arterial plaque in PAD patients. In addition, its first-generation chronic total occlusion (CTO)-crossing catheters, Wildcat, and Kittycat 2, which employs a proprietary design that uses a rotational spinning technique allowing the physician to switch between passive and active modes when navigating across a CTO. The company sells and markets its products to interventional cardiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional radiologists. Avinger, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.