Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (APEN) Reaches $2.88 Low on Aug, 3; Amedisys (AMED)’s Sentiment Is 1.06

The stock of Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) reached all time low today, Aug, 3 and still has $2.62 target or 9.00% below today’s $2.88 share price. This indicates more downside for the $63.17 million company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $2.62 PT is reached, the company will be worth $5.69M less. The stock increased 2.86% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $2.88. About 1,576 shares traded. Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) has declined 66.95% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.95% the S&P500. Some Historical APEN News: 30/03/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Aerojet Rocketdyne, Summit Hotel Properties, Apollo Endosurgery, The KEYW Holding, FARO; 03/05/2018 – Apollo Endosurgery 1Q Loss $8.13M; 14/05/2018 – Apollo Endosurgery Announces Spanish Study of ESG in NASH Patients; 23/04/2018 – APOLLO ENDOSURGERY INC – MDMA ALLOWS CO TO MARKET ORBERA365 IN KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA WITH ITS EXCLUSIVE DISTRIBUTION PARTNER, AL-NOZHA MEDICAL; 12/03/2018 – Apollo Endosurgery Announces Conclusion of LAP-BAND Low BMI Post-Approval Study; 23/04/2018 – Apollo Endosurgery Announces Approval of the New 12-month Weight Loss Balloon – ORBERA365™ – in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; 05/03/2018 Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. to Participate at the 30th Annual ROTH Conference; 15/03/2018 – Apollo Endosurgery Access Event Set By Northland for Mar. 22; 23/04/2018 – APOLLO ENDOSURGERY INC – SAUDI FOOD AND DRUG AUTHORITY APPROVED ORBERA365 MANAGED WEIGHT LOSS SYSTEM & ISSUED MEDICAL DEVICE MARKETING AUTHORIZATION; 12/03/2018 – Apollo Endosurgery Announces Conclusion of LAP-BAND® Low BMI Post-Approval Study

Amedisys Inc (AMED) investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.80, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 132 investment professionals started new and increased holdings, while 125 sold and decreased stock positions in Amedisys Inc. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 26.55 million shares, down from 29.48 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Amedisys Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 32 Reduced: 93 Increased: 79 New Position: 53.

Amedisys, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.34 billion. It operates through three divisions: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. It has a 35.8 P/E ratio. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $135.01. About 407,212 shares traded or 12.15% up from the average. Amedisys, Inc. (AMED) has risen 47.57% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.57% the S&P500. Some Historical AMED News: 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC AMED.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.00, REV VIEW $1.63 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS SEES FY NET SERVICE REV. $1.60B TO $1.64B; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC QTRLY NET SERVICE REVENUE INCREASED $34.6 MLN TO $399.3 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Amedisys Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – AMEDISYS AMENDS PURCHASE AGREEMENT FOR ASSOCIATED HOME CARE; 19/03/2018 AMEDISYS INC AMED.O : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 19/03/2018 – AMEDISYS INC AMED.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $62; 07/05/2018 – Amedisys 1Q EPS 79c; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO AMEDISYS, INC. PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.79; 02/05/2018 – Amedisys Closes on Acquisition Expanding Personal Care to Tennessee

Timpani Capital Management Llc holds 1.23% of its portfolio in Amedisys, Inc. for 20,817 shares. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc owns 20,000 shares or 0.91% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cortina Asset Management Llc has 0.64% invested in the company for 83,355 shares. The Connecticut-based Zebra Capital Management Llc has invested 0.6% in the stock. Meritage Portfolio Management, a Kansas-based fund reported 41,066 shares.

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices for the treatment of obesity. The company has market cap of $63.17 million. The firm offers endo-bariatric products, such as Orbera intragastric balloon system, a non-surgical alternative for the treatment of overweight and obese adults; and OverStitch, an endoscopic suturing system that enables endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to place full-thickness sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through an Olympus dual-channel flexible endoscope. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides surgical products, including Lap-Band system, a system designed to provide minimally invasive long-term treatment of obesity; and accessories used in laparoscopic bariatric surgeries.