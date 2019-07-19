Apollo Endosurgery Inc. (APEN) and Second Sight Medical Products Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Apollo Endosurgery Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) and Second Sight Medical Products Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Endosurgery Inc. 3 1.14 N/A -2.28 0.00 Second Sight Medical Products Inc. 1 16.03 N/A -0.53 0.00

Table 1 highlights Apollo Endosurgery Inc. and Second Sight Medical Products Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Endosurgery Inc. 0.00% -103.4% -44.1% Second Sight Medical Products Inc. 0.00% -823.3% -304.3%

Risk & Volatility

Apollo Endosurgery Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 19.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.81 beta. Second Sight Medical Products Inc.’s 124.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.24 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Apollo Endosurgery Inc. are 2.8 and 2.2. Competitively, Second Sight Medical Products Inc. has 1.3 and 0.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Apollo Endosurgery Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Second Sight Medical Products Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Apollo Endosurgery Inc. and Second Sight Medical Products Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Apollo Endosurgery Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Second Sight Medical Products Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Second Sight Medical Products Inc. is $2.5, which is potential 174.82% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Apollo Endosurgery Inc. and Second Sight Medical Products Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 65.9% and 6.3%. About 11.8% of Apollo Endosurgery Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Second Sight Medical Products Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apollo Endosurgery Inc. 20.36% 10.61% 13.14% 0.25% -37.64% 14.78% Second Sight Medical Products Inc. 1.27% -12.53% 30.04% -37.52% -50.66% 8.66%

For the past year Apollo Endosurgery Inc. has stronger performance than Second Sight Medical Products Inc.

Summary

Apollo Endosurgery Inc. beats Second Sight Medical Products Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets prosthetic devices to restore functional vision to blind individuals in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, and Canada. The companyÂ’s product is the Argus II System, which treats outer retinal degenerations, such as retinitis pigmentosa. The company was formerly known as Second Sight LLC. and changed its name to Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Sylmar, California.