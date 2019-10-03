Apollo Endosurgery Inc. (APEN) and Misonix Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON) Comparison side by side

We are contrasting Apollo Endosurgery Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) and Misonix Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Endosurgery Inc. 3 0.00 8.35M -1.81 0.00 Misonix Inc. 20 -2.01 7.45M -0.77 0.00

Table 1 highlights Apollo Endosurgery Inc. and Misonix Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Endosurgery Inc. 248,763,629.86% -117.1% -49.9% Misonix Inc. 38,107,416.88% -28.3% -23.1%

Volatility & Risk

Apollo Endosurgery Inc. has a beta of 0.75 and its 25.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Misonix Inc.’s 99.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.01 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Apollo Endosurgery Inc. are 2.8 and 2.2. Competitively, Misonix Inc. has 3.7 and 2.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Misonix Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Apollo Endosurgery Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Apollo Endosurgery Inc. and Misonix Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 65.8% and 26.6%. About 13.9% of Apollo Endosurgery Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.1% are Misonix Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apollo Endosurgery Inc. -2.15% -12.5% -25.82% -23.1% -66.95% -20.87% Misonix Inc. -2.18% -11.98% 39.92% 20.76% 40.83% 48.22%

For the past year Apollo Endosurgery Inc. has -20.87% weaker performance while Misonix Inc. has 48.22% stronger performance.

Summary

Misonix Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Apollo Endosurgery Inc.

Misonix, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets therapeutic ultrasonic medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers BoneScalpel, an ultrasonic bone cutting and sculpting system for surgical procedures involving the precise cutting of bone while sparing soft tissue; SonaStar, a surgical aspirator that is used to emulsify and remove soft and hard tumors; and SonicOne, an ultrasonic cleansing and debridement system, which provides tissue specific debridement and cleansing of wounds and burns for the removal of devitalized tissue and fibrin deposits while sparing viable cells, as well as other medical devices. Its products are used in various clinical specialties, such as neurosurgery, orthopedic surgery, plastic surgery, wounds, and maxillo-facial applications. The company sells its products through sales representatives and distributors. Misonix, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is based in Farmingdale, New York.