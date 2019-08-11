Apollo Endosurgery Inc. (APEN) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

Apollo Endosurgery Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) is a company in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.8% of Apollo Endosurgery Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.93% of all Medical Appliances & Equipment’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Apollo Endosurgery Inc. has 13.9% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 6.80% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Apollo Endosurgery Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Endosurgery Inc. 0.00% -117.10% -49.90% Industry Average 36.67% 53.39% 12.57%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing Apollo Endosurgery Inc. and its peers’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Endosurgery Inc. N/A 3 0.00 Industry Average 39.41M 107.48M 182.14

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Apollo Endosurgery Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Apollo Endosurgery Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Industry Average 2.00 1.83 2.80 2.78

$4.25 is the average price target of Apollo Endosurgery Inc., with a potential upside of 30.37%. As a group, Medical Appliances & Equipment companies have a potential upside of 71.89%. By having stronger average rating and higher probable upside, Apollo Endosurgery Inc. make analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Apollo Endosurgery Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apollo Endosurgery Inc. -2.15% -12.5% -25.82% -23.1% -66.95% -20.87% Industry Average 5.89% 10.54% 24.17% 32.65% 38.03% 46.73%

For the past year Apollo Endosurgery Inc. has -20.87% weaker performance while Apollo Endosurgery Inc.’s peers have 46.73% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Apollo Endosurgery Inc. are 2.8 and 2.2. Competitively, Apollo Endosurgery Inc.’s peers have 4.65 and 3.94 for Current and Quick Ratio. Apollo Endosurgery Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Apollo Endosurgery Inc.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.75 shows that Apollo Endosurgery Inc. is 25.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Apollo Endosurgery Inc.’s peers are 4.61% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.05 beta.

Dividends

Apollo Endosurgery Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Apollo Endosurgery Inc.’s competitors show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.