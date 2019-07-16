Apollo Endosurgery Inc. (APEN) and InspireMD Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) Comparing side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Apollo Endosurgery Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) and InspireMD Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Endosurgery Inc. 4 1.19 N/A -2.28 0.00 InspireMD Inc. 6 1.50 N/A -34.04 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Apollo Endosurgery Inc. and InspireMD Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Apollo Endosurgery Inc. and InspireMD Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Endosurgery Inc. 0.00% -103.4% -44.1% InspireMD Inc. 0.00% -107.2% -72.1%

Volatility and Risk

Apollo Endosurgery Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 19.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.81 beta. InspireMD Inc.’s 91.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.91 beta.

Liquidity

Apollo Endosurgery Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.8 while its Quick Ratio is 2.2. On the competitive side is, InspireMD Inc. which has a 3.9 Current Ratio and a 3.5 Quick Ratio. InspireMD Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Apollo Endosurgery Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 65.9% of Apollo Endosurgery Inc. shares and 3.6% of InspireMD Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 11.8% of Apollo Endosurgery Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 4.3% of InspireMD Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apollo Endosurgery Inc. 20.36% 10.61% 13.14% 0.25% -37.64% 14.78% InspireMD Inc. -27.04% -27.8% -60.34% -68.93% -94.05% -56.2%

For the past year Apollo Endosurgery Inc. has 14.78% stronger performance while InspireMD Inc. has -56.2% weaker performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Apollo Endosurgery Inc. beats InspireMD Inc.

InspireMD, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of complex coronary and vascular diseases. It offers MGuard prime embolic protection systems for use in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction, and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions; and CGuard carotid embolic prevention systems for use in carotid artery applications. The company is also developing NVGuard, a neurovascular flow diverter that diverts blood flow away from cerebral aneurysms and seals the aneurysms. InspireMD, Inc. distributes its products in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia. The company is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.