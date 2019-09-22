Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (ARI)’s Financial Results Comparing With MFA Financial Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (NYSE:ARI) and MFA Financial Inc. (NYSE:MFA) have been rivals in the REIT – Diversified for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc.
|19
|9.68
|N/A
|1.54
|12.21
|MFA Financial Inc.
|7
|7.85
|N/A
|0.67
|10.65
Table 1 highlights Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. and MFA Financial Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. MFA Financial Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. Business that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than MFA Financial Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc.
|0.00%
|8.4%
|4.1%
|MFA Financial Inc.
|0.00%
|8.6%
|2.4%
Risk and Volatility
A beta of 0.67 shows that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. is 33.00% less volatile than S&P 500. MFA Financial Inc. on the other hand, has 0.6 beta which makes it 40.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 69.6% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. shares and 83.4% of MFA Financial Inc. shares. 0.4% are Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.53% of MFA Financial Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc.
|1.73%
|3.01%
|0.21%
|4.5%
|-0.84%
|12.97%
|MFA Financial Inc.
|-0.97%
|-0.14%
|-3.88%
|-1.24%
|-9.69%
|7.49%
For the past year Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than MFA Financial Inc.
Summary
On 9 of the 9 factors Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. beats MFA Financial Inc.
Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its REIT taxable income to its stockholders. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in New York, New York.
MFA Financial, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including agency and non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), residential whole loans, and credit risk transfer securities. Its MBS are secured by hybrid mortgages, adjustable-rate mortgages, and 15 year and longer-term fixed rate mortgages, as well as by mortgages that have interest rates that reset more frequently. The company has elected to be taxed as a REIT and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. MFA Financial, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
