Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (ARI)’s Financial Results Comparing With MFA Financial Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (NYSE:ARI) and MFA Financial Inc. (NYSE:MFA) have been rivals in the REIT – Diversified for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. 19 9.68 N/A 1.54 12.21 MFA Financial Inc. 7 7.85 N/A 0.67 10.65

Table 1 highlights Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. and MFA Financial Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. MFA Financial Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. Business that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than MFA Financial Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. 0.00% 8.4% 4.1% MFA Financial Inc. 0.00% 8.6% 2.4%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.67 shows that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. is 33.00% less volatile than S&P 500. MFA Financial Inc. on the other hand, has 0.6 beta which makes it 40.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 69.6% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. shares and 83.4% of MFA Financial Inc. shares. 0.4% are Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.53% of MFA Financial Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. 1.73% 3.01% 0.21% 4.5% -0.84% 12.97% MFA Financial Inc. -0.97% -0.14% -3.88% -1.24% -9.69% 7.49%

For the past year Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than MFA Financial Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. beats MFA Financial Inc.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its REIT taxable income to its stockholders. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in New York, New York.

MFA Financial, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including agency and non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), residential whole loans, and credit risk transfer securities. Its MBS are secured by hybrid mortgages, adjustable-rate mortgages, and 15 year and longer-term fixed rate mortgages, as well as by mortgages that have interest rates that reset more frequently. The company has elected to be taxed as a REIT and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. MFA Financial, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in New York, New York.