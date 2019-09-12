Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (ARI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE:NLY.PF)

As REIT – Diversified businesses, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (NYSE:ARI) and Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE:NLY.PF), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. 19 9.59 N/A 1.54 12.21 Annaly Capital Management Inc. 26 -4.06 N/A -1.78 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. and Annaly Capital Management Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. 0.00% 8.4% 4.1% Annaly Capital Management Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 69.6% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Annaly Capital Management Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% are Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. 1.73% 3.01% 0.21% 4.5% -0.84% 12.97% Annaly Capital Management Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Annaly Capital Management Inc.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its REIT taxable income to its stockholders. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in New York, New York.