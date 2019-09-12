Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (ARI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE:NLY.PF)

As REIT – Diversified businesses, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (NYSE:ARI) and Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE:NLY.PF), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc.
|19
|9.59
|N/A
|1.54
|12.21
|Annaly Capital Management Inc.
|26
|-4.06
|N/A
|-1.78
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. and Annaly Capital Management Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc.
|0.00%
|8.4%
|4.1%
|Annaly Capital Management Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 69.6% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Annaly Capital Management Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% are Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc.
|1.73%
|3.01%
|0.21%
|4.5%
|-0.84%
|12.97%
|Annaly Capital Management Inc.
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
Summary
Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Annaly Capital Management Inc.
Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its REIT taxable income to its stockholders. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in New York, New York.
