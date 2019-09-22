Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (ARI) and Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS) Comparing side by side

Both Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (NYSE:ARI) and Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS) compete on a level playing field in the REIT – Diversified industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. 19 9.68 N/A 1.54 12.21 Trinity Place Holdings Inc. 4 27.79 N/A -0.27 0.00

Demonstrates Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. and Trinity Place Holdings Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. and Trinity Place Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. 0.00% 8.4% 4.1% Trinity Place Holdings Inc. 0.00% -14.1% -3.5%

Risk & Volatility

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. has a 0.67 beta, while its volatility is 33.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Trinity Place Holdings Inc. has a 0.17 beta and it is 83.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. and Trinity Place Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 69.6% and 56.6% respectively. 0.4% are Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 4.4% are Trinity Place Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. 1.73% 3.01% 0.21% 4.5% -0.84% 12.97% Trinity Place Holdings Inc. 3.7% 8.53% 4.74% -3.23% -34.38% -3.23%

For the past year Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. has 12.97% stronger performance while Trinity Place Holdings Inc. has -3.23% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. beats Trinity Place Holdings Inc.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its REIT taxable income to its stockholders. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in New York, New York.