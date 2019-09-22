Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (ARI) and Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS) Comparing side by side

Both Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (NYSE:ARI) and Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS) compete on a level playing field in the REIT – Diversified industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc.
|19
|9.68
|N/A
|1.54
|12.21
|Trinity Place Holdings Inc.
|4
|27.79
|N/A
|-0.27
|0.00
Demonstrates Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. and Trinity Place Holdings Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. and Trinity Place Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc.
|0.00%
|8.4%
|4.1%
|Trinity Place Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|-14.1%
|-3.5%
Risk & Volatility
Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. has a 0.67 beta, while its volatility is 33.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Trinity Place Holdings Inc. has a 0.17 beta and it is 83.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. and Trinity Place Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 69.6% and 56.6% respectively. 0.4% are Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 4.4% are Trinity Place Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc.
|1.73%
|3.01%
|0.21%
|4.5%
|-0.84%
|12.97%
|Trinity Place Holdings Inc.
|3.7%
|8.53%
|4.74%
|-3.23%
|-34.38%
|-3.23%
For the past year Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. has 12.97% stronger performance while Trinity Place Holdings Inc. has -3.23% weaker performance.
Summary
On 6 of the 7 factors Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. beats Trinity Place Holdings Inc.
Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its REIT taxable income to its stockholders. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in New York, New York.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.