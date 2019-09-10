Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (ARI) and Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:IRET) Comparison side by side

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (NYSE:ARI) and Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:IRET) have been rivals in the REIT – Diversified for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. 19 9.34 N/A 1.54 12.21 Investors Real Estate Trust 61 4.34 N/A -1.34 0.00

In table 1 we can see Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. and Investors Real Estate Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. 0.00% 8.4% 4.1% Investors Real Estate Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc.’s 0.67 beta indicates that its volatility is 33.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Investors Real Estate Trust on the other hand, has 0.91 beta which makes it 9.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. and Investors Real Estate Trust.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Investors Real Estate Trust 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Investors Real Estate Trust has an average price target of $71.75, with potential downside of -0.49%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 69.6% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. shares and 63.8% of Investors Real Estate Trust shares. Insiders owned 0.4% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.6% of Investors Real Estate Trust’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. 1.73% 3.01% 0.21% 4.5% -0.84% 12.97% Investors Real Estate Trust 4.13% 7.65% 6.64% 9.39% 17.62% 29.92%

For the past year Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. has weaker performance than Investors Real Estate Trust

Summary

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. beats Investors Real Estate Trust on 5 of the 8 factors.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its REIT taxable income to its stockholders. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in New York, New York.