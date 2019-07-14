Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (ARI) and Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Comparing side by side

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (NYSE:ARI) and Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the REIT – Diversified. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. 18 8.83 N/A 1.52 12.31 Great Ajax Corp. 13 4.54 N/A 1.06 13.40

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. and Great Ajax Corp. Great Ajax Corp. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. is presently more affordable than Great Ajax Corp., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (NYSE:ARI) and Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Great Ajax Corp. 0.00% 9.2% 1.8%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.72 shows that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. is 28.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Great Ajax Corp. has beta of 0.68 which is 32.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. and Great Ajax Corp.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Great Ajax Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -3.79% for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. with consensus target price of $18.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. and Great Ajax Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 77.5% and 81.9%. About 0.4% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Great Ajax Corp. has 1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. -1.84% 0.76% 1.41% -1.27% 2.25% 12% Great Ajax Corp. 0.5% 2.75% 9.58% 4.9% 7.84% 18.22%

For the past year Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. has weaker performance than Great Ajax Corp.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its REIT taxable income to its stockholders. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in New York, New York.