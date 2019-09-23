Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (ARI) and Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (NYSE:ARI) and Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:ESRT). The two are both REIT – Diversified companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. 19 9.64 N/A 1.54 12.21 Empire State Realty Trust Inc. 15 7.07 N/A 0.39 35.83

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Empire State Realty Trust Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. The business that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Empire State Realty Trust Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. and Empire State Realty Trust Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. 0.00% 8.4% 4.1% Empire State Realty Trust Inc. 0.00% 5.4% 1.6%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.67 beta means Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc.’s volatility is 33.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, Empire State Realty Trust Inc. has a 0.76 beta which is 24.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. and Empire State Realty Trust Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Empire State Realty Trust Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively Empire State Realty Trust Inc. has a consensus target price of $15, with potential upside of 6.91%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 69.6% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 94.1% of Empire State Realty Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.4%. Comparatively, 0.07% are Empire State Realty Trust Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. 1.73% 3.01% 0.21% 4.5% -0.84% 12.97% Empire State Realty Trust Inc. -4.89% -6.48% -9.55% -9.38% -14.52% -1.55%

For the past year Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. has 12.97% stronger performance while Empire State Realty Trust Inc. has -1.55% weaker performance.

Summary

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Empire State Realty Trust Inc.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its REIT taxable income to its stockholders. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in New York, New York.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on owning, managing, operating, and acquiring office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area. It also intends to provide construction services to tenants and other entities. The company, formerly known as Empire Realty Trust, Inc., is based in New York, New York.