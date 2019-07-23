Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (ARI) Analysts See $0.44 EPS; Old Dominion Freight Line Has 1.05 Sentiment

Analysts expect Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) to report $0.44 EPS on July, 24.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 7.32% from last quarter’s $0.41 EPS. ARI’s profit would be $59.95 million giving it 10.55 P/E if the $0.44 EPS is correct. After having $0.45 EPS previously, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc.’s analysts see -2.22% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $18.56. About 643,694 shares traded. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) has risen 2.25% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.18% the S&P500. Some Historical ARI News: 02/05/2018 – Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance 1Q Adj EPS 43c; 13/03/2018 – APOLLO COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE FINANCE – INTENDS TO USE ALL/PORTION OF NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO BUY/ORIGINATE CO’S TARGET ASSETS; 02/05/2018 – Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance 1Q EPS 38c; 29/05/2018 – HUNAN FRIENDSHIP & APOLLO COMMERCIAL 002277.SZ SAYS IT PLANS TO SET UP FINANCIAL LEASING FIRM WORTH 1.0 BLN YUAN WITH PARTNERS; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.1% Position in Apollo Commercial; 14/03/2018 – ARI 13.5M SHARE OFFER PRICED FOR PROCEEDS $243.0M; 07/05/2018 – Apollo Commercial at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Today; 14/03/2018 – APOLLO COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE FINANCE, REPORTS PRICING OF OFFER; 13/03/2018 – Apollo Comml Real Estate Declares Dividend of 46c; 30/04/2018 – Apollo Commercial Non-Deal Roadshow Set By JMP for May. 7-8

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (ODFL) investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.34, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 161 investment managers increased or started new stock positions, while 153 decreased and sold their stakes in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. The investment managers in our database now have: 56.77 million shares, down from 61.39 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Old Dominion Freight Line Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 3 to 4 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 15 Reduced: 138 Increased: 114 New Position: 47.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company has market cap of $12.64 billion. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including ground and air expedited transportation, and consumer household pickup and delivery. It has a 20.3 P/E ratio. The firm also offers various value-added services comprising container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing.

More notable recent Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Old Dominion Freight Line declares $0.17 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Is A Financially Healthy Company – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Transportation Worries as Credit Suisse Downgrades Major Trucking Companies – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Old Dominion (ODFL) Down 9% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” published on May 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Analysts await Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.13 earnings per share, up 7.04% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.99 per share. ODFL’s profit will be $172.41M for 18.33 P/E if the $2.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual earnings per share reported by Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.88% EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.63% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $156.18. About 424,545 shares traded. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL) has declined 0.82% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.25% the S&P500. Some Historical ODFL News: 17/05/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE – NEW REPURCHASE PROGRAM WILL COMMENCE UPON EXPIRATION OF PREVIOUSLY AUTHORIZED 2-YR PROGRAM ANNOUNCED ON MAY 23, 2016; 09/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – DAVID S. CONGDON TO BECOME EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 27/04/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC ODFL.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $122 FROM $119; 21/05/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line Announces General Rate Increase; 14/05/2018 – Invitation to Odfjell SE Capital Markets Day 2018; 16/03/2018 – REG-Mandatory notification of trade; 10/04/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC ODFL.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $145 FROM $135; 05/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE – FEB LTL TONS/DAY INCREASED DUE TO A 13.0% INCREASE IN LTL SHIPMENTS PER DAY AND A 4.4% INCREASE IN LTL WEIGHT PER SHIPMENT; 25/04/2018 – Rob Dauster: Nevada just landed a commitment from 6-10 Trey Porter, a grad transfer from Old Dominion, per a source. Averaged; 26/04/2018 – Old Dominion Freight 1Q Rev $925M

Sib Llc holds 14.33% of its portfolio in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. for 134,044 shares. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc owns 199,605 shares or 3.49% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Spf Beheer Bv has 3.08% invested in the company for 524,939 shares. The New York-based Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc has invested 2.99% in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc, a California-based fund reported 3.04 million shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.64 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 19 investors sold Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. shares while 51 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 84.72 million shares or 1.91% less from 86.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Ls Investment Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) for 3,395 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI). Focused Wealth Mgmt owns 0.38% invested in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) for 69,133 shares. American Gru holds 0.01% or 91,961 shares in its portfolio. Principal Gru Incorporated accumulated 1.07M shares or 0.02% of the stock. Glenmede Tru Company Na has 250 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Edge Wealth Management Limited Liability holds 0% or 642 shares in its portfolio. 2,000 were reported by Regions Financial. Moreover, Guggenheim Capital Lc has 0.01% invested in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI). Beck Cap Mngmt Lc owns 171,231 shares. Cibc Asset Inc, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 15,015 shares. Oakworth invested 0% in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI). Apg Asset Mngmt Nv holds 1.38M shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys, Florida-based fund reported 66,885 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has 0.01% invested in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI).

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.53 billion. The firm is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. It has a 12.15 P/E ratio. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its REIT taxable income to its stockholders.

Among 2 analysts covering Apollo Commercial Real (NYSE:ARI), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Apollo Commercial Real had 4 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, March 8, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. Deutsche Bank downgraded Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) on Thursday, February 14 to “Hold” rating.