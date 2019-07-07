Apollo Coml Real Est Fin (ARI) Stock Value Rose While Orinda Asset Management Raised Its Stake; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Shares Rose, First Washington Decreased Its Holding by $1.10 Million

First Washington Corp decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 16.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Washington Corp sold 617 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,014 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.37M, down from 3,631 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Washington Corp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $956.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $3.91 during the last trading session, reaching $1942.91. About 2.63M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 14/03/2018 – Denny’s Adds Voice Ordering Through Amazon Alexa — MarketWatch; 17/04/2018 – AMAZON LAUNCHES INTERNATIONAL SHOPPING EXPERIENCE IN AMAZON SHOPPING APP; 21/03/2018 – EU’s 3% Turnover Tax to Hit Amazon, Google, Facebook (Video); 23/04/2018 – Barriers to entering the pharmaceutical industry are too high even for Amazon: Billionaire investor; 19/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos’ belief in the power of training and educating employees is reflected in one of the company’s biggest employee initiatives – career choice. via @CNBCMakeIt; 30/05/2018 – Raleigh Tops List in One Ranking for Amazon’s New Home: Map; 28/03/2018 – Paul Krugman Says Amazon a ‘Bad Actor’ in Some Ways (Video); 06/04/2018 – Celebrate National Beer Day on April 7 with Bar None Décor by MCS Industries; 17/04/2018 – Wil Wheaton and Amber Benson Return to Perform John Scalzi’s Head On for Audible; 23/04/2018 – Tech fell 0.4 percent, with Facebook, Amazon, Netflix and Alphabet all closing lower

Orinda Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Apollo Coml Real Est Fin Inc (ARI) by 75.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orinda Asset Management Llc bought 90,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 210,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.82 million, up from 119,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orinda Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apollo Coml Real Est Fin Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $18.44. About 536,893 shares traded. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) has risen 2.25% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.18% the S&P500. Some Historical ARI News: 02/05/2018 – APOLLO COMMERCIAL 1Q OPER EPS 43C, EST. 45C; 14/03/2018 – APOLLO COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE FINANCE, REPORTS PRICING OF OFFER; 30/04/2018 – Apollo Commercial Non-Deal Roadshow Set By JMP for May. 7-8; 23/04/2018 – DJ Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finan, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARI); 13/03/2018 – APOLLO COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE FINANCE – INTENDS TO USE ALL/PORTION OF NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO BUY/ORIGINATE CO’S TARGET ASSETS; 02/05/2018 – APOLLO COMMERCIAL 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $16.31; 02/05/2018 – Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance 1Q EPS 38c; 02/05/2018 – Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance 1Q Adj EPS 43c; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.1% Position in Apollo Commercial; 13/03/2018 – Apollo Comml Real Estate Declares Dividend of 46c

First Washington Corp, which manages about $237.40 million and $197.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vonage Hldgs Corp (NYSE:VG) by 159,800 shares to 532,927 shares, valued at $5.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) by 29,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 147,180 shares, and has risen its stake in Nlight Inc.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 earnings per share, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60B for 91.99 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

