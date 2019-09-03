Apogee Enterprises Inc. (APOG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

As General Building Materials companies, Apogee Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) and Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apogee Enterprises Inc. 39 0.67 N/A 1.64 24.81 Owens Corning 52 0.86 N/A 4.66 12.45

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Owens Corning has higher revenue and earnings than Apogee Enterprises Inc. The business with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Apogee Enterprises Inc.’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Owens Corning.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apogee Enterprises Inc. 0.00% 15.3% 7.5% Owens Corning 0.00% 12% 5.1%

Risk & Volatility

Apogee Enterprises Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 65.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.65 beta. Owens Corning on the other hand, has 1.26 beta which makes it 26.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.6 and 1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Apogee Enterprises Inc. Its rival Owens Corning’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.7 and 0.9 respectively. Owens Corning has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Apogee Enterprises Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Apogee Enterprises Inc. and Owens Corning.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Apogee Enterprises Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Owens Corning 0 1 2 2.67

On the other hand, Owens Corning’s potential upside is 9.26% and its average price target is $62.67.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Apogee Enterprises Inc. and Owens Corning has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 98.73% and 97.17%. Apogee Enterprises Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.2%. Insiders Competitively, held 1.5% of Owens Corning shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apogee Enterprises Inc. -1.29% -6.76% 0.92% 20.36% -17.53% 35.88% Owens Corning -0.92% -0.96% 13.28% 12.6% -7.75% 31.88%

For the past year Apogee Enterprises Inc. was more bullish than Owens Corning.

Summary

Owens Corning beats Apogee Enterprises Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. designs and develops glass products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates through four segments: Architectural Glass, Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Glass segment fabricates coated and high-performance glass used in customized windows and wall systems comprising the outside skin of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings. The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass windows, curtain walls, storefronts, and entrance systems comprising the outside skin, as well as entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings. The Architectural Services segment provides full-service installation of the walls of glass, windows, and other curtainwall products making up the outside skin of commercial and institutional buildings. The LSO segment manufactures value-added glass and acrylic products for the custom picture framing and display applications. The companyÂ’s products and services are primarily used in commercial buildings, such as office towers, hotels, and retail centers; and institutional buildings, including education facilities and dormitories, health care facilities, and government buildings, as well as multi-family residential buildings. It markets its architectural products and services through direct sales force, independent sales representatives, and distributors to general contractors and glazing subcontractors, architects, and building owners; and value-added glass and acrylics through retail chains, picture framing shops, and independent distributors to museums, and public and private galleries and collections. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.