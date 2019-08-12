Apogee Enterprises Inc. (APOG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT)

Apogee Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) and Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) have been rivals in the General Building Materials for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apogee Enterprises Inc. 38 0.71 N/A 1.64 24.81 Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. 4 0.97 N/A 0.32 11.21

Table 1 demonstrates Apogee Enterprises Inc. and Alpha Pro Tech Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Apogee Enterprises Inc. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Apogee Enterprises Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Alpha Pro Tech Ltd., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Apogee Enterprises Inc. and Alpha Pro Tech Ltd.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apogee Enterprises Inc. 0.00% 15.3% 7.5% Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. 0.00% 13.5% 12.5%

Volatility & Risk

Apogee Enterprises Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 65.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.65 beta. Alpha Pro Tech Ltd.’s 25.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.75 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Apogee Enterprises Inc. are 1.6 and 1. Competitively, Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. has 13.1 and 8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Alpha Pro Tech Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Apogee Enterprises Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 98.73% of Apogee Enterprises Inc. shares and 26.8% of Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. shares. Apogee Enterprises Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.2%. Competitively, Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apogee Enterprises Inc. -1.29% -6.76% 0.92% 20.36% -17.53% 35.88% Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. 0.28% 4.75% 0% -13.9% 5.37% -4.85%

For the past year Apogee Enterprises Inc. had bullish trend while Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

Apogee Enterprises Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Alpha Pro Tech Ltd.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. designs and develops glass products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates through four segments: Architectural Glass, Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Glass segment fabricates coated and high-performance glass used in customized windows and wall systems comprising the outside skin of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings. The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass windows, curtain walls, storefronts, and entrance systems comprising the outside skin, as well as entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings. The Architectural Services segment provides full-service installation of the walls of glass, windows, and other curtainwall products making up the outside skin of commercial and institutional buildings. The LSO segment manufactures value-added glass and acrylic products for the custom picture framing and display applications. The companyÂ’s products and services are primarily used in commercial buildings, such as office towers, hotels, and retail centers; and institutional buildings, including education facilities and dormitories, health care facilities, and government buildings, as well as multi-family residential buildings. It markets its architectural products and services through direct sales force, independent sales representatives, and distributors to general contractors and glazing subcontractors, architects, and building owners; and value-added glass and acrylics through retail chains, picture framing shops, and independent distributors to museums, and public and private galleries and collections. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.