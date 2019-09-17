Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (APOG) Reaches $46.13 52-Week High; Last Week Ares Capital (ARCC) Coverage

The stock of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) hit a new 52-week high and has $49.82 target or 8.00% above today’s $46.13 share price. The 6 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $1.22 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Sep, 17 by Barchart.com. If the $49.82 price target is reached, the company will be worth $97.84M more. The stock increased 11.86% or $4.89 during the last trading session, reaching $46.13. About 492,661 shares traded or 175.63% up from the average. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) has declined 17.53% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.53% the S&P500. Some Historical APOG News: 26/04/2018 – APOGEE ENTERPRISES INC – BOARD ELECTED NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR HERBERT K. PARKER; 12/04/2018 – Apogee Enterprises 4Q 353.5M; 20/04/2018 – Engaged Capital Sees Potential in Apogee Enterprises — Barrons.com; 15/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL BOOSTED APOG, BHE, HAIN IN 1Q: 13F; 12/04/2018 – APOGEE ENTERPRISES 4Q REV. $353.5M, EST. $363.3M; 12/04/2018 – Apogee Enterprises 4Q EPS 78c; 14/03/2018 Treas Johnson Gifts 127 Of Apogee Enterprises Inc; 17/04/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL REPORTS 6 PCT STAKE IN APOGEE ENTERPRISES AS OF APRIL 12 – SEC FILING; 12/04/2018 – APOGEE ENTERPRISES INC – SEES FISCAL 2019 EARNINGS OF $3.30 TO $3.50 PER DILUTED SHARE; 12/04/2018 – Apogee Enterprises Sees FY19 Adj EPS $3.43-Adj EPS $3.63

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development firm specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. The company has market cap of $8.04 billion. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It has a 10.36 P/E ratio. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care services and products, and information technology service sectors.

The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $18.84. About 926,138 shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 10.92% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 03/04/2018 – Ares Capital Corporation Schedules Earnings Release for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 19/03/2018 – Exclusive – Ares, Hancock find buyer for New England plant; 04/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL CORP – ON MARCH 30, 2018, CO AMENDED AND RESTATED ITS SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 23/03/2018 – BDCs win leverage cap increase after US$1.3trn budget signed; 11/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate Ares XLVIII CLO Ltd.; Issues Presale; 24/05/2018 – Ares Capital Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – ARES CAPITAL 1Q NET INVESTMENT INCOME $144M, EST. $309.3M; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Ares XLVII CLO Ltd. Nts Prelim Rtg; 02/05/2018 – ARES CAPITAL 1Q TOTAL ASSETS $12.69B; 28/05/2018 – ARES ASIA PROFIT WARNING 29/05/2018 06:05

Since March 20, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $239,023 activity. BARTLETT STEVE also bought $3,554 worth of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) on Monday, May 20. 4,500 shares were bought by Kelly Daniel G Jr, worth $81,045. The insider ROLL PENELOPE F bought $36,720.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 33 investors sold Ares Capital Corporation shares while 105 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 136.40 million shares or 5.55% less from 144.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Point72 Asset Mgmt L P holds 5,182 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc holds 210,553 shares. Cls Invests Ltd Llc stated it has 0% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Jag Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 0.12% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). West Oak Lc has invested 0.08% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mngmt Group Limited Co holds 570 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Phocas has 0% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 1,324 shares. Destination Wealth Mgmt reported 0% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). First Manhattan has invested 0% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Stratos Wealth Ltd invested 0.05% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Blume Mngmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Mcmillion Mngmt holds 0% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) or 96 shares. Glenmede Trust Co Na owns 3,266 shares. Sequoia Fincl Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 19,881 shares. Kistler holds 580 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

