Apogee Enterprises Inc. (APOG) and Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Contrasting side by side

Apogee Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) and Owens Corning (NYSE:OC), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the General Building Materials. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apogee Enterprises Inc. 38 0.71 N/A 1.64 24.81 Owens Corning 52 0.83 N/A 4.66 12.45

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Apogee Enterprises Inc. and Owens Corning. Owens Corning seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Apogee Enterprises Inc. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Apogee Enterprises Inc.’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Owens Corning.

Profitability

Table 2 has Apogee Enterprises Inc. and Owens Corning’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apogee Enterprises Inc. 0.00% 15.3% 7.5% Owens Corning 0.00% 12% 5.1%

Volatility and Risk

Apogee Enterprises Inc. has a 1.65 beta, while its volatility is 65.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Owens Corning has beta of 1.26 which is 26.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Apogee Enterprises Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1. On the competitive side is, Owens Corning which has a 1.7 Current Ratio and a 0.9 Quick Ratio. Owens Corning is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Apogee Enterprises Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Inc. and Owens Corning can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Apogee Enterprises Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Owens Corning 0 2 3 2.60

Owens Corning on the other hand boasts of a $59.67 consensus target price and a 9.73% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Apogee Enterprises Inc. and Owens Corning has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 98.73% and 97.17%. Insiders owned 2.2% of Apogee Enterprises Inc. shares. Competitively, 1.5% are Owens Corning’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apogee Enterprises Inc. -1.29% -6.76% 0.92% 20.36% -17.53% 35.88% Owens Corning -0.92% -0.96% 13.28% 12.6% -7.75% 31.88%

For the past year Apogee Enterprises Inc. has stronger performance than Owens Corning

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Owens Corning beats Apogee Enterprises Inc.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. designs and develops glass products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates through four segments: Architectural Glass, Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Glass segment fabricates coated and high-performance glass used in customized windows and wall systems comprising the outside skin of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings. The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass windows, curtain walls, storefronts, and entrance systems comprising the outside skin, as well as entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings. The Architectural Services segment provides full-service installation of the walls of glass, windows, and other curtainwall products making up the outside skin of commercial and institutional buildings. The LSO segment manufactures value-added glass and acrylic products for the custom picture framing and display applications. The companyÂ’s products and services are primarily used in commercial buildings, such as office towers, hotels, and retail centers; and institutional buildings, including education facilities and dormitories, health care facilities, and government buildings, as well as multi-family residential buildings. It markets its architectural products and services through direct sales force, independent sales representatives, and distributors to general contractors and glazing subcontractors, architects, and building owners; and value-added glass and acrylics through retail chains, picture framing shops, and independent distributors to museums, and public and private galleries and collections. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.