Apogee Enterprises Inc. (APOG) and Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) Comparison side by side

We are comparing Apogee Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) and Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are General Building Materials companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apogee Enterprises Inc. 37 0.81 N/A 1.60 25.15 Masco Corporation 37 1.38 N/A 2.29 16.50

Demonstrates Apogee Enterprises Inc. and Masco Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Masco Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Apogee Enterprises Inc. Company that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Apogee Enterprises Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Masco Corporation, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apogee Enterprises Inc. 0.00% 8.7% 4.3% Masco Corporation 0.00% 0% 12.6%

Volatility & Risk

Apogee Enterprises Inc. is 62.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.62. Competitively, Masco Corporation’s 42.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.42 beta.

Liquidity

Apogee Enterprises Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1. On the competitive side is, Masco Corporation which has a 1.4 Current Ratio and a 0.9 Quick Ratio. Apogee Enterprises Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Masco Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Apogee Enterprises Inc. and Masco Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Apogee Enterprises Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Masco Corporation 0 0 7 3.00

Competitively Masco Corporation has an average price target of $45.71, with potential upside of 16.34%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Apogee Enterprises Inc. and Masco Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 98.73% and 94.9%. About 2.2% of Apogee Enterprises Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% are Masco Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apogee Enterprises Inc. 1.24% 7.53% 12.57% 5.69% -3.37% 34.37% Masco Corporation -1.1% -6.59% 1.83% 22.01% 0.58% 29.48%

For the past year Apogee Enterprises Inc. has stronger performance than Masco Corporation

Summary

Masco Corporation beats on 7 of the 11 factors Apogee Enterprises Inc.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. designs and develops glass products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates through four segments: Architectural Glass, Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Glass segment fabricates coated and high-performance glass used in customized windows and wall systems comprising the outside skin of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings. The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass windows, curtain walls, storefronts, and entrance systems comprising the outside skin, as well as entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings. The Architectural Services segment provides full-service installation of the walls of glass, windows, and other curtainwall products making up the outside skin of commercial and institutional buildings. The LSO segment manufactures value-added glass and acrylic products for the custom picture framing and display applications. The companyÂ’s products and services are primarily used in commercial buildings, such as office towers, hotels, and retail centers; and institutional buildings, including education facilities and dormitories, health care facilities, and government buildings, as well as multi-family residential buildings. It markets its architectural products and services through direct sales force, independent sales representatives, and distributors to general contractors and glazing subcontractors, architects, and building owners; and value-added glass and acrylics through retail chains, picture framing shops, and independent distributors to museums, and public and private galleries and collections. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. Its Plumbing Products segment provides faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bathing units, shower enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas products, exercise pools and systems, brass and copper plumbing system components, and other non-decorative plumbing products. The companyÂ’s Decorative Architectural Products segment offers architectural coatings, including paints, primers, specialty paints, stains, and waterproofing products; cabinet, door, window, and hardware products; and functional hardware, wall plates, hook and rail products, and picture hanging accessories, as well as decorative bath hardware, shower accessories, and shower doors. The companyÂ’s Cabinetry Products segment offers assembled cabinetry for kitchen, bath, storage, home office, and home entertainment applications; and integrated bathroom vanity and countertop products. Its Windows and Other Specialty Products segment provides vinyl, fiberglass, and aluminum windows and patio doors; vinyl windows, and composite and panel doors; and staple guns, hammer tackers, glue guns, and rivet tools, as well as staples, glues, and rivets. The company sells its products under DELTA, BRIZO, PEERLESS, HANSGROHE, AXOR, GINGER, NEWPORT BRASS, BRASSTECH, WALTEC, BRISTAN, HERITAGE, MIROLIN, HÃœPPE, HOT SPRING, CALDERA, FREEFLOW SPAS, FANTASY SPAS, ENDLESS POOLS, BRASSCRAFT, PLUMB SHOP, COBRA, MASTER PLUMBER, BEHR, KILZ, LIBERTY, BRAINERD, FRANKLIN BRASS, KRAFTMAID, CARDELL, MERILLAT, QUALITY CABINETS, MOORES, ESSENCE SERIES, MILGARD, DURAFLEX, GRIFFIN, PREMIER, EVOLUTION, ARROW, POWERSHOT, and EASYSHOT brands. It offers its products through home center retailers, mass merchandisers, hardware stores, homebuilders, distributors, and other outlets to consumers and contractors, as well as directly to consumers. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Taylor, Michigan.