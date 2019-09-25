Apogee Enterprises Inc. (APOG) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

Apogee Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) is a company in the General Building Materials industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.73% of Apogee Enterprises Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.68% of all General Building Materials’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Apogee Enterprises Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.22% of all General Building Materials companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Apogee Enterprises Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apogee Enterprises Inc. 0.00% 15.30% 7.50% Industry Average 2.54% 15.99% 6.96%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Apogee Enterprises Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Apogee Enterprises Inc. N/A 39 24.81 Industry Average 47.02M 1.85B 56.27

Apogee Enterprises Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Apogee Enterprises Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Apogee Enterprises Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.50 2.50 2.57

As a group, General Building Materials companies have a potential upside of 73.56%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Apogee Enterprises Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apogee Enterprises Inc. -1.29% -6.76% 0.92% 20.36% -17.53% 35.88% Industry Average 4.06% 5.82% 17.90% 33.31% 18.77% 45.95%

For the past year Apogee Enterprises Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Apogee Enterprises Inc. are 1.6 and 1. Competitively, Apogee Enterprises Inc.’s rivals have 2.74 and 1.85 for Current and Quick Ratio. Apogee Enterprises Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Apogee Enterprises Inc.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.65 shows that Apogee Enterprises Inc. is 65.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Apogee Enterprises Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 1.32 which is 32.45% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Apogee Enterprises Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Apogee Enterprises Inc.’s rivals show that they’re better in 7 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. designs and develops glass products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates through four segments: Architectural Glass, Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Glass segment fabricates coated and high-performance glass used in customized windows and wall systems comprising the outside skin of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings. The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass windows, curtain walls, storefronts, and entrance systems comprising the outside skin, as well as entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings. The Architectural Services segment provides full-service installation of the walls of glass, windows, and other curtainwall products making up the outside skin of commercial and institutional buildings. The LSO segment manufactures value-added glass and acrylic products for the custom picture framing and display applications. The companyÂ’s products and services are primarily used in commercial buildings, such as office towers, hotels, and retail centers; and institutional buildings, including education facilities and dormitories, health care facilities, and government buildings, as well as multi-family residential buildings. It markets its architectural products and services through direct sales force, independent sales representatives, and distributors to general contractors and glazing subcontractors, architects, and building owners; and value-added glass and acrylics through retail chains, picture framing shops, and independent distributors to museums, and public and private galleries and collections. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.