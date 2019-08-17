Apogee Enterprises Inc. (APOG) and Its Rivals Comparing side by side.

Apogee Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) is a company in the General Building Materials industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Apogee Enterprises Inc. has 98.73% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 64.68% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Apogee Enterprises Inc. has 2.2% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 7.22% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Apogee Enterprises Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apogee Enterprises Inc. 0.00% 15.30% 7.50% Industry Average 2.54% 15.99% 6.96%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Apogee Enterprises Inc. and its competitors’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Apogee Enterprises Inc. N/A 38 24.81 Industry Average 47.02M 1.85B 56.27

Apogee Enterprises Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Apogee Enterprises Inc. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Apogee Enterprises Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Apogee Enterprises Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 2.21 2.27 2.67

The potential upside of the rivals is 32.30%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Apogee Enterprises Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apogee Enterprises Inc. -1.29% -6.76% 0.92% 20.36% -17.53% 35.88% Industry Average 4.06% 5.82% 17.90% 33.31% 18.77% 45.95%

For the past year Apogee Enterprises Inc. has weaker performance than Apogee Enterprises Inc.’s rivals.

Liquidity

Apogee Enterprises Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.6 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, Apogee Enterprises Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 2.74 and has 1.85 Quick Ratio. Apogee Enterprises Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Apogee Enterprises Inc.

Volatility & Risk

Apogee Enterprises Inc. has a beta of 1.65 and its 65.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Apogee Enterprises Inc.’s rivals have beta of 1.32 which is 32.45% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Apogee Enterprises Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Apogee Enterprises Inc.’s rivals show that they’re better in 7 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. designs and develops glass products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates through four segments: Architectural Glass, Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Glass segment fabricates coated and high-performance glass used in customized windows and wall systems comprising the outside skin of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings. The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass windows, curtain walls, storefronts, and entrance systems comprising the outside skin, as well as entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings. The Architectural Services segment provides full-service installation of the walls of glass, windows, and other curtainwall products making up the outside skin of commercial and institutional buildings. The LSO segment manufactures value-added glass and acrylic products for the custom picture framing and display applications. The companyÂ’s products and services are primarily used in commercial buildings, such as office towers, hotels, and retail centers; and institutional buildings, including education facilities and dormitories, health care facilities, and government buildings, as well as multi-family residential buildings. It markets its architectural products and services through direct sales force, independent sales representatives, and distributors to general contractors and glazing subcontractors, architects, and building owners; and value-added glass and acrylics through retail chains, picture framing shops, and independent distributors to museums, and public and private galleries and collections. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.