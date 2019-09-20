Apogee Enterprises Inc. (APOG) and AAON Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Comparison side by side

Both Apogee Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) and AAON Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) are General Building Materials companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apogee Enterprises Inc. 39 0.77 N/A 1.64 24.81 AAON Inc. 47 5.45 N/A 0.94 54.27

Demonstrates Apogee Enterprises Inc. and AAON Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. AAON Inc. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Apogee Enterprises Inc. The company with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Apogee Enterprises Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Apogee Enterprises Inc. and AAON Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apogee Enterprises Inc. 0.00% 15.3% 7.5% AAON Inc. 0.00% 19.8% 15.6%

Volatility & Risk

Apogee Enterprises Inc.’s 1.65 beta indicates that its volatility is 65.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. AAON Inc. on the other hand, has 0.94 beta which makes it 6.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Apogee Enterprises Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.6 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, AAON Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.3 and has 1.6 Quick Ratio. AAON Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Apogee Enterprises Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 98.73% of Apogee Enterprises Inc. shares and 75.2% of AAON Inc. shares. 2.2% are Apogee Enterprises Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 19.7% are AAON Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apogee Enterprises Inc. -1.29% -6.76% 0.92% 20.36% -17.53% 35.88% AAON Inc. -3.37% 2.15% 1.86% 40.29% 38.61% 44.89%

For the past year Apogee Enterprises Inc. has weaker performance than AAON Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors AAON Inc. beats Apogee Enterprises Inc.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. designs and develops glass products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates through four segments: Architectural Glass, Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Glass segment fabricates coated and high-performance glass used in customized windows and wall systems comprising the outside skin of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings. The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass windows, curtain walls, storefronts, and entrance systems comprising the outside skin, as well as entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings. The Architectural Services segment provides full-service installation of the walls of glass, windows, and other curtainwall products making up the outside skin of commercial and institutional buildings. The LSO segment manufactures value-added glass and acrylic products for the custom picture framing and display applications. The companyÂ’s products and services are primarily used in commercial buildings, such as office towers, hotels, and retail centers; and institutional buildings, including education facilities and dormitories, health care facilities, and government buildings, as well as multi-family residential buildings. It markets its architectural products and services through direct sales force, independent sales representatives, and distributors to general contractors and glazing subcontractors, architects, and building owners; and value-added glass and acrylics through retail chains, picture framing shops, and independent distributors to museums, and public and private galleries and collections. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

AAON, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. Its products consist of rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils. The company markets and sells its products to retail, manufacturing, educational, lodging, supermarket, medical, and other commercial industries. AAON, Inc. sells its products through a network of manufacturersÂ’ representatives and internal sales force. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.