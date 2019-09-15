Apogee Enterprises Com Stk (APOG) Holder Zebra Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding by $305,687; Westwood Management Upped Its Progressive Corp. (PGR) Stake by $11.05 Million; Stock Value Rose

Westwood Management Corp increased its stake in Progressive Corp. (PGR) by 85.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Management Corp bought 139,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 303,200 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.24M, up from 163,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Management Corp who had been investing in Progressive Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.59% or $4.3 during the last trading session, reaching $72.68. About 12.42M shares traded or 354.55% up from the average. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP- QTRLY NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN WERE $7,968.8 MLN VS $6,491.0 MLN; 17/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP PGR.N : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 16/05/2018 – Progressive April Net Premiums Earned $2.9B; 16/05/2018 – REG-Progressive Reports April 2018 Results; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $3.23B :PGR US; 19/04/2018 – DJ Progressive Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PGR); 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Rev $7.43B; 17/04/2018 – REG-PROGRESSIVE REPORTS MARCH 2018 RESULTS; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net Premiums Written $7.97B, Up 23%; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2,700.9 MLN VS $2,201.3 MLN

Zebra Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Apogee Enterprises Inc Com Stk (APOG) by 56.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zebra Capital Management Llc sold 7,109 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% . The hedge fund held 5,459 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $237,000, down from 12,568 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zebra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apogee Enterprises Inc Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $41.51. About 254,345 shares traded or 43.61% up from the average. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) has declined 17.53% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.53% the S&P500. Some Historical APOG News: 12/04/2018 – APOGEE ENTERPRISES INC – FOURTH-QUARTER SEGMENT BACKLOG WAS $405.7 MLN; 12/04/2018 – Apogee Enterprises 4Q EPS 78c; 17/04/2018 – Engaged Capital Flagship Master Fund: Market Participants Don’t Appreciate that Apogee Enterprises’ Businesses Are Significantly Better Positioned; 12/04/2018 – APOGEE ENTERPRISES INC SEES 2019 ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN OF 9.1 PCT TO 9.6 PCT; 12/04/2018 – APOGEE ENTERPRISES INC APOG.O SEES FY 2019 ADJUSTED SHR $3.43 TO $3.63; 12/04/2018 – Apogee Enterprises Sees FY19 EPS $3.30-EPS $3.50; 12/04/2018 – APOGEE ENTERPRISES INC SEES 2019 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $60 MLN TO $65 MLN; 12/04/2018 – Apogee Enterprises Sees Top Line Growing About 10 % in FY19; 17/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Apogee Enterprises, ArcBest, Buckle, Career Education, Abercrombie & Fitch, and Educati; 26/04/2018 – Apogee Enterprises Herbert K. Parker as New Director

More notable recent The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks â€“ Market Ends Mixed; September Looks Bullish for Wall Street – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Progressive reports August results – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Can Anything Stop Progressive Stockâ€™s Ascent? – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can The Progressive Corporation’s (NYSE:PGR) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Progressive, and Fastly Slumped Today – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Westwood Management Corp, which manages about $655.18M and $779.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Resmed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 10,000 shares to 5,000 shares, valued at $610,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Trade Desk by 2,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 224,430 shares, and cut its stake in Linde Plc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 35 investors sold PGR shares while 242 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 444.06 million shares or 0.68% less from 447.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cibc Ww Markets Inc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Stralem & Inc stated it has 2.89% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.17% or 47,875 shares. 78,168 were reported by Stifel Fincl. Advisor Ptnrs Llc owns 0.12% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 12,438 shares. Hendley Company accumulated 50,973 shares or 1.91% of the stock. 209 were accumulated by Destination Wealth. Cim Lc reported 14,433 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement System, California-based fund reported 977,941 shares. 601,054 were reported by Hsbc Public Limited Liability Corporation. Laurion Mngmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 0% or 600 shares. Barrett Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 11,146 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Weiss Asset Mngmt LP invested in 0.01% or 2,567 shares. Moreover, Next Fincl Gru Incorporated Inc has 0.06% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 7,071 shares. Guardian LP invested in 3,178 shares.

Zebra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $438.46 million and $192.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eastman Chem Co Com Stk (NYSE:EMN) by 12,857 shares to 15,803 shares, valued at $1.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Borgwarner Inc Com Stk (NYSE:BWA) by 10,947 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,074 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Analysts await Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $0.57 earnings per share, down 24.00% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.75 per share. APOG’s profit will be $15.12 million for 18.21 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by Apogee Enterprises, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.72% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.64 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 18 investors sold APOG shares while 73 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 22.70 million shares or 7.66% less from 24.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 40,289 shares. Parkside State Bank And invested in 30 shares or 0% of the stock. Mason Street Advisors Ltd holds 0.01% or 8,879 shares. Pinebridge Invests L P, New York-based fund reported 32,818 shares. Numerixs Invest accumulated 600 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 4,685 were reported by Riverhead Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp. Ameritas Investment Prtn, Nebraska-based fund reported 2,204 shares. California Employees Retirement System owns 43,115 shares. Glenmede Tru Company Na reported 0.09% stake. Falcon Point Capital Llc invested in 1.29% or 55,233 shares. Delphi Mngmt Ma has invested 0.46% of its portfolio in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG). Vanguard Gp stated it has 2.71 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pnc Fin Ser Grp Inc stated it has 995 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Principal Fincl Group holds 213,329 shares. Ameriprise stated it has 351,089 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Apogee Enterprises, Inc. 2019 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on December 20, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Bear Of The Day: Apogee Enterprises (APOG) – Nasdaq” published on April 30, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Should Value Investors Consider Apogee Enterprises (APOG) Stock? – Nasdaq” on June 29, 2017. More interesting news about Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “7 Stocks To Watch For April 11, 2019 – Benzinga” published on April 11, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Apogee Enterprises to Report Fiscal 2020 First Quarter Financial Results – Business Wire” with publication date: June 12, 2019.