Apogee Enterprises (APOG) Stake Increased by Mairs & Power Inc; As Hudbay Minerals (HBM) Stock Declined, Corecommodity Management Has Lowered by $1.35 Million Its Holding

Corecommodity Management Llc decreased its stake in Hudbay Minerals Inc (HBM) by 41.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corecommodity Management Llc sold 192,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.81% . The institutional investor held 273,100 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.95 million, down from 465,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corecommodity Management Llc who had been investing in Hudbay Minerals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $902.25 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.67% or $0.085 during the last trading session, reaching $3.265. About 673,613 shares traded. Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) has declined 4.90% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.90% the S&P500. Some Historical HBM News: 03/04/2018 – ROYAL NICKEL CORP – HUDBAY HAS NOT PROVIDED REED MINE 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE; 18/04/2018 – HUDBAY MINERALS INC EXTENDS GAINS, RISES 8.9 PCT TO C$9.70, AS BASE METALS PRICES CLIMB; 02/05/2018 – HUDBAY MINERALS 1Q EPS 16C, EST. 19C; 16/04/2018 – Hudbay to Host Conference Call for First Quarter 2018 Results; 02/05/2018 – Hudbay Minerals 1Q Net $41.4M; 02/05/2018 – HUDBAY MINERALS 1Q EPS 16C; 03/05/2018 – Hudbay Announces Election of Directors; 29/03/2018 Hudbay Announces Updated Technical Report for Constancia and Provides Annual Reserve and Resource Update; 02/05/2018 – HUDBAY MINERALS 1Q REV. $386.7M, EST. $366.4M

Mairs & Power Inc increased its stake in Apogee Enterprises Inc (APOG) by 2.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mairs & Power Inc bought 10,890 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% . The institutional investor held 395,730 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.84M, up from 384,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mairs & Power Inc who had been investing in Apogee Enterprises Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $970.06 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $36.58. About 27,621 shares traded. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) has declined 17.53% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.53% the S&P500. Some Historical APOG News: 17/04/2018 – Engaged Capital, LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In Apogee Enterprises; 17/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Apogee Enterprises, ArcBest, Buckle, Career Education, Abercrombie & Fitch, and Education Realty Trust — Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results; 12/04/2018 – APOGEE ENTERPRISES – ARCHITECTURAL SERVICES SEGMENT HAS BACKLOG, ORDER PIPELINE “STRENGTH TO SUPPORT” OUTLOOK FOR GROWTH IN FISCAL YEARS 2019 & 2020; 12/04/2018 – Apogee Enterprises 4Q 353.5M; 12/04/2018 – APOGEE ENTERPRISES INC APOG.O SEES FY 2019 ADJUSTED SHR $3.43 TO $3.63; 17/04/2018 – Engaged Capital Takes Apogee Stake in Push to End Buying Spree; 12/04/2018 – APOGEE SEES 2019 ADJ. EPS $3.43 TO $3.63, EST. $4.05; 17/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Apogee Enterprises, ArcBest, Buckle, Career Education, Abercrombie & Fitch, and Educati; 12/04/2018 – Apogee Enterprises Sees Revenue Growth of About 10 % in FY19; 12/04/2018 – APOGEE ENTERPRISES 4Q ADJ EPS 96C, EST. 79C

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.37, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 20 investors sold APOG shares while 59 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 24.59 million shares or 0.44% less from 24.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mgmt reported 102,600 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0% or 8,773 shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Lc holds 58,958 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Hotchkis & Wiley Cap Mngmt Lc has 0.02% invested in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG). Aqr Capital Mgmt has invested 0% in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG). Palouse Cap Incorporated holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) for 6,886 shares. The Michigan-based Comerica Savings Bank has invested 0.01% in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG). Hcsf Ltd Liability owns 330,000 shares or 8.72% of their US portfolio. Engaged Cap Ltd Llc owns 1.69M shares. Snow Capital Mngmt Lp invested in 165,862 shares or 0.39% of the stock. Morgan Dempsey Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 20,582 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt stated it has 12 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wellington Gp Llp owns 21,792 shares. Skylands Cap Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.06% in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp stated it has 1,376 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Mairs & Power Inc, which manages about $7.72B and $8.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 14,545 shares to 84,596 shares, valued at $6.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tile Shop Inc (NASDAQ:TTS) by 72,510 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 941,765 shares, and cut its stake in Hawkins Chemical (NASDAQ:HWKN).

Corecommodity Management Llc, which manages about $5.19B and $176.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gulfport Energy Corp (NASDAQ:GPOR) by 117,282 shares to 174,713 shares, valued at $1.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jagged Peak Energy Inc by 32,542 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,551 shares, and has risen its stake in Compass Minerals Intl Inc (NYSE:CMP).

