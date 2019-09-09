Apogee Enterprises (APOG) Market Valuation Rose While Tieton Capital Management Upped Position; Copart (CPRT) Holder Smith Thomas W Has Cut Stake by $1.05 Million as Stock Price Rose

Smith Thomas W decreased its stake in Copart Inc (CPRT) by 10.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Thomas W sold 17,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.45% . The institutional investor held 145,800 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.83 million, down from 163,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Thomas W who had been investing in Copart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $81.38. About 2.07 million shares traded or 62.68% up from the average. Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has risen 37.93% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.93% the S&P500.

Tieton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Apogee Enterprises Inc (APOG) by 12.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tieton Capital Management Llc bought 14,520 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% . The institutional investor held 133,031 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.99M, up from 118,511 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tieton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apogee Enterprises Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $993.46 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $37.3. About 130,466 shares traded. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) has declined 17.53% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.53% the S&P500. Some Historical APOG News: 26/04/2018 – Apogee Enterprises Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 12/04/2018 – APOGEE ENTERPRISES INC SEES 2019 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $60 MLN TO $65 MLN; 17/04/2018 – Engaged Capital Takes Stake in Apogee Enterprises: 13D Filing; 15/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL BOOSTED APOG, BHE, HAIN IN 1Q: 13F; 12/04/2018 – Apogee Enterprises 4Q EPS 78c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Apogee Enterprises Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APOG); 12/04/2018 – APOGEE ENTERPRISES INC APOG.O SEES FY 2019 ADJUSTED SHR $3.43 TO $3.63; 12/04/2018 – APOGEE ENTERPRISES 4Q REV. $353.5M, EST. $363.3M; 12/04/2018 – Apogee Enterprises Sees FY19 EPS $3.30-EPS $3.50; 17/04/2018 – Engaged Capital Flagship Master Fund Discloses 3.2% Stake in Apogee Enterprises

Tieton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $138.98M and $112.43M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Steelcase Inc (NYSE:SCS) by 80,235 shares to 195,345 shares, valued at $2.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.37, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 20 investors sold APOG shares while 59 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 24.59 million shares or 0.44% less from 24.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Financial accumulated 162,487 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 0% invested in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) for 20,121 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Co, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 7,007 shares. 334,398 are held by Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Ltd owns 9,400 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Tocqueville Asset LP holds 0.11% or 217,900 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al invested in 18,100 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG). Aperio Group Inc Ltd Liability Corporation has 10,751 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Art Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 6,894 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Engaged Capital Ltd holds 8.89% or 1.69M shares in its portfolio. Wellington Shields Ltd reported 8,288 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Moreover, Deutsche Bancorporation Ag has 0% invested in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG). Westwood Inc stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG). Piedmont Investment stated it has 6,867 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold CPRT shares while 142 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 179.40 million shares or 2.28% less from 183.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Maryland-based Price T Rowe Md has invested 0.01% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Sigma Planning Corp accumulated 50,575 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Ftb Advsrs accumulated 0% or 930 shares. Franklin Resources Inc holds 0% or 53,290 shares in its portfolio. Retirement Of Alabama has 93,512 shares. Citigroup has invested 0.01% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 6,588 shares. Wellington Mgmt Group Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.03% or 2.55 million shares. Perkins Coie Trust stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Pennsylvania Trust, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 5,670 shares. Schwartz Investment Counsel invested in 2.01% or 619,000 shares. Fort Limited Partnership reported 0.02% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). United Automobile Association reported 65,325 shares. Cambridge Advsr Incorporated stated it has 8,517 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cordasco Net invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).