Apogee Enterprises (APOG) Holding Boosted by Skylands Capital Llc; Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) Holder Majedie Asset Management LTD Has Raised Its Stake by $1.24 Million as Stock Price Rose

Majedie Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) by 10.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Majedie Asset Management Ltd bought 16,277 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The institutional investor held 175,534 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.38 million, up from 159,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.81B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $92.86. About 1.28M shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 22/05/2018 – Stacey Cunningham started her career on the floor in the mid-1990s and became COO in 2015, not long after Intercontinental Exchange bought NYSE; 03/05/2018 – ICE SEES 2Q ADJ. OPERATING EXPENSES $500M TO $510M; 29/05/2018 – ICE FUTURES U.S.- COTTON FUTURES DAILY PRICE LIMIT EXPANDS TO 5 CENTS PER POUND EFFECTIVE WITH START OF TRADING FOR WEDNESDAY; 19/03/2018 – NASDAQ PSX DECLARES SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 04/04/2018 – ICE FUTURES U.S. – DAILY TRADING LIMIT FOR ALL COTTON NO. 2 FUTURES CONTRACT DELIVERY MONTHS WILL REVERT TO 3 CENTS PER POUND (300 POINTS) ABOVE AND BELOW THE PRIOR DAY SETTLEMENT PRICE; 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange: right recipe; 03/05/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE REPORTS RECORD FIRST QUARTER 2018 REVENUES OF $1.2 BILLION, +5% Y/Y AND GAAP DILUTED EPS OF $0.79; RECORD ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS OF $0.90, +22% Y/Y; 18/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Bank of England expects big Libor switch to start in earnest; 19/03/2018 – CBOE EDGX U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS REVOKED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 26/04/2018 – ICE Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Skylands Capital Llc increased its stake in Apogee Enterprises Inc (APOG) by 29.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skylands Capital Llc bought 46,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% . The hedge fund held 203,675 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.64 million, up from 156,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skylands Capital Llc who had been investing in Apogee Enterprises Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $38.19. About 81,683 shares traded. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) has declined 17.53% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.53% the S&P500. Some Historical APOG News: 26/04/2018 – Apogee Enterprises Herbert K. Parker as New Director; 17/04/2018 – Engaged Capital Flagship Master Fund: Market Participants Don’t Appreciate that Apogee Enterprises’ Businesses Are Significantly Better Positioned; 12/04/2018 – APOGEE SEES 2019 ADJ. EPS $3.43 TO $3.63, EST. $4.05; 17/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Apogee Enterprises, ArcBest, Buckle, Career Education, Abercrombie & Fitch, and Educati; 12/04/2018 – APOGEE ENTERPRISES INC – SEES FISCAL 2019 REVENUE GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY 10 PERCENT; 14/03/2018 Treas Johnson Gifts 127 Of Apogee Enterprises Inc; 12/04/2018 – APOGEE ENTERPRISES – ARCHITECTURAL SERVICES SEGMENT HAS BACKLOG, ORDER PIPELINE “STRENGTH TO SUPPORT” OUTLOOK FOR GROWTH IN FISCAL YEARS 2019 & 2020; 12/04/2018 – APOGEE ENTERPRISES INC – FOURTH-QUARTER SEGMENT BACKLOG WAS $405.7 MLN; 17/04/2018 – Engaged Capital Takes Apogee Stake in Push to End Buying Spree; 12/04/2018 – APOGEE ENTERPRISES INC APOG.O SEES FY 2019 ADJUSTED SHR $3.43 TO $3.63

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold ICE shares while 220 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 469.49 million shares or 1.74% less from 477.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 154,490 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems holds 1.09 million shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Foundry Prns Limited Liability has 0.03% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). The Minnesota-based Gradient Investments Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Pitcairn Communications, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 4,049 shares. Cornercap Inv Counsel Inc holds 0.03% or 3,289 shares in its portfolio. Nippon Life Invsts Americas holds 1.28% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 208,830 shares. Leavell Investment holds 0.46% or 54,288 shares. Swedbank has 1.73 million shares. Bb&T Corp has 29,634 shares. Groesbeck Investment Mgmt Corporation Nj holds 9,079 shares or 0.53% of its portfolio. Da Davidson & Co invested in 0.01% or 5,212 shares. International Ca has invested 0.55% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Royal State Bank Of Scotland Group Public Limited Company, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 15,810 shares. Daiwa Securities Grp Inc Inc has 58,371 shares.

Majedie Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $1.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 15,781 shares to 235,159 shares, valued at $10.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldcorp Inc (NYSE:GG) by 5.69 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.50 million shares, and cut its stake in Hologic Inc (NASDAQ:HOLX).

More notable recent Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (ICE) CEO Jeff Sprecher on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Exchange fee fight moves from NYSE floor to data center rooftop – StreetInsider.com” published on August 06, 2019, Investorideas.com published: “CryptoCorner: CFTC Contradicts LedgerX BTC Futures Approval Claim, ICE CEO: Bakkt to Launch Soon, Gibraltar Licenses Crypto Derivatives Trader and UAE to Launch Blockchain Consortium for Businesses – InvestorIdeas.com” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) were released by: Wsj.com and their article: “NYSE Aims to Speed Up Trading With Core Tech Upgrade – The Wall Street Journal” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Reuters.com‘s news article titled: “NYSE-owner ICE warms to new challenger as profits rise – Reuters” with publication date: February 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.37, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 20 investors sold APOG shares while 59 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 24.59 million shares or 0.44% less from 24.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mariner Ltd Llc reported 6,500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Victory Mngmt Inc holds 10,676 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ls Inv Ltd has invested 0% in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG). Tiaa Cref Invest Management Ltd Liability, a New York-based fund reported 55,297 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG). Moreover, Engaged Ltd Liability Corp has 8.89% invested in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) for 18,452 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans owns 21,538 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys reported 41,923 shares. Ameritas Investment Prns accumulated 2,204 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems holds 0% or 51,096 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 0% or 8,773 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma owns 0% invested in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) for 100 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 40,909 shares. Yorktown And accumulated 6,360 shares or 0.08% of the stock.

Skylands Capital Llc, which manages about $986.41 million and $723.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Casella Waste Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CWST) by 20,775 shares to 204,625 shares, valued at $7.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 3,780 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,455 shares, and cut its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE).