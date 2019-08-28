Apogee Enterprises (APOG) Holder Tieton Capital Management Raised Position by $537,240; Coldstream Capital Management Cut Stake in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) as Market Valuation Rose

Tieton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Apogee Enterprises Inc (APOG) by 12.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tieton Capital Management Llc bought 14,520 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% . The institutional investor held 133,031 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.99 million, up from 118,511 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tieton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apogee Enterprises Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $939.03M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $35.41. About 4,306 shares traded. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) has declined 17.53% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.53% the S&P500. Some Historical APOG News: 12/04/2018 – Apogee Enterprises Sees Revenue Growth of About 10 % in FY19; 23/04/2018 – DJ Apogee Enterprises Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APOG); 12/04/2018 – APOGEE ENTERPRISES 4Q ADJ EPS 96C, EST. 79C; 17/04/2018 – Engaged Capital, LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In Apogee Enterprises; 12/04/2018 – APOGEE ENTERPRISES 4Q REV. $353.5M, EST. $363.3M; 12/04/2018 – Apogee Enterprises Sees FY19 EPS $3.30-EPS $3.50; 17/04/2018 – Engaged Capital Flagship Master Fund Discloses 3.2% Stake in Apogee Enterprises; 12/04/2018 – Apogee Enterprises Sees Top Line Growing About 10 % in FY19; 12/04/2018 – Apogee Enterprises 4Q Net $22.3M; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-Activist investor Engaged Capital takes stake in Apogee – Bloomberg

Coldstream Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 11.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coldstream Capital Management Inc sold 1,638 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The hedge fund held 13,044 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.23M, down from 14,682 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $211.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $223.2. About 406,959 shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. WICHMANN DAVID S also bought $4.64 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) on Friday, May 3.

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 EPS, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.57B for 14.80 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual EPS reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

