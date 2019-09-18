Apogee Enterprises (APOG) Holder Snow Capital Management LP Has Lowered Its Holding; Waverton Investment Management LTD Holds Holding in Salesforce.Com Com Us$0.001 (CRM)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc Com Us$0.001 (CRM) by 8.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waverton Investment Management Ltd bought 51,271 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 678,032 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $102.88M, up from 626,761 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Salesforce.Com Inc Com Us$0.001 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $132.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $151.38. About 1.30M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com 1Q Net $344M; 26/04/2018 – Marriott Intl Launches Global Customer Recognition Platform Powered by Salesforce, Providing Personalization at Scale Across All Consumer Touchpoints; 05/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Salesforce $Benchmark 5Y +80a, 10Y +105a; 21/03/2018 – Salesforce agreed to by MuleSoft on Tuesday for $6.5 billion; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 9c-Loss 8c; 20/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 20/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-SALESFORCE.COM INC IN ADVANCED TALKS TO BUY MULESOFT INC; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce added a new section to its annual report to stress its environmental, social, and governance activities; 15/05/2018 – PokitDok Announces Health Insurance Eligibility on the Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Apps Marketplace; 13/04/2018 – Salesforce Achieved Gender Parity, But It’s a Constant Struggle

Snow Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Apogee Enterprises Inc (APOG) by 6.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snow Capital Management Lp sold 10,455 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% . The institutional investor held 155,407 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.75 million, down from 165,862 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snow Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Apogee Enterprises Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.60% or $3.03 during the last trading session, reaching $42.89. About 241,762 shares traded or 26.16% up from the average. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) has declined 17.53% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.53% the S&P500. Some Historical APOG News: 17/04/2018 – Engaged Capital Takes Apogee Stake in Push to End Buying Spree; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-Activist investor Engaged Capital takes stake in Apogee – Bloomberg; 12/04/2018 – APOGEE SEES 2019 ADJ. EPS $3.43 TO $3.63, EST. $4.05; 12/04/2018 – Apogee Enterprises Sees FY19 Adj EPS $3.43-Adj EPS $3.63; 12/04/2018 – APOGEE ENTERPRISES INC SEES 2019 ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN OF 9.1 PCT TO 9.6 PCT; 12/04/2018 – APOGEE ENTERPRISES INC – SEES FISCAL 2019 REVENUE GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY 10 PERCENT; 12/04/2018 – APOGEE ENTERPRISES INC APOG.O SEES FY 2019 SHR $3.30 TO $3.50; 26/04/2018 – Apogee Enterprises Herbert K. Parker as New Director; 12/04/2018 – APOGEE ENTERPRISES INC – FOURTH-QUARTER SEGMENT BACKLOG WAS $405.7 MLN; 12/04/2018 – Apogee Enterprises 4Q 353.5M

Snow Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.43B and $1.52B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tivity Health Inc by 119,564 shares to 141,182 shares, valued at $2.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) by 70,150 shares in the quarter, for a total of 140,150 shares, and has risen its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc/The (NYSE:GS).

Snow Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.43B and $1.52B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tivity Health Inc by 119,564 shares to 141,182 shares, valued at $2.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) by 70,150 shares in the quarter, for a total of 140,150 shares, and has risen its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc/The (NYSE:GS).

