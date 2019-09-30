Apogee Enterprises (APOG) Holder Lsv Asset Management Has Raised Its Holding by $3.10 Million as Share Price Rose; As Camtek LTD (CAMT) Market Value Declined, Menta Capital Decreased by $587,264 Its Holding

Lsv Asset Management increased its stake in Apogee Enterprises Inc. (APOG) by 14.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lsv Asset Management bought 72,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% . The institutional investor held 559,092 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.29M, up from 486,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lsv Asset Management who had been investing in Apogee Enterprises Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $39.08. About 76,690 shares traded. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) has declined 17.53% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.53% the S&P500. Some Historical APOG News: 17/04/2018 – Engaged Capital takes 6 pct stake in specialty glass maker Apogee; 12/04/2018 – APOGEE ENTERPRISES – ARCHITECTURAL SERVICES SEGMENT HAS BACKLOG, ORDER PIPELINE “STRENGTH TO SUPPORT” OUTLOOK FOR GROWTH IN FISCAL YEARS 2019 & 2020; 29/03/2018 – Apogee Enterprises to Host Fourth-Quarter Conference Call; 12/04/2018 – APOGEE ENTERPRISES INC – SEES FISCAL 2019 REVENUE GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY 10 PERCENT; 17/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Apogee Enterprises, ArcBest, Buckle, Career Education, Abercrombie & Fitch, and Educati; 12/04/2018 – APOGEE ENTERPRISES SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.43 TO $3.63, EST. $4.05; 12/04/2018 – APOGEE ENTERPRISES INC – SEES FISCAL 2019 EARNINGS OF $3.30 TO $3.50 PER DILUTED SHARE; 23/04/2018 – DJ Apogee Enterprises Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APOG); 12/04/2018 – Apogee Enterprises Sees Top Line Growing About 10 % in FY19; 26/04/2018 – APOGEE ENTERPRISES INC – BOARD ELECTED NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR HERBERT K. PARKER

Menta Capital Llc decreased its stake in Camtek Ltd (CAMT) by 73.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menta Capital Llc sold 73,408 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.25% . The hedge fund held 26,914 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $227,000, down from 100,322 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menta Capital Llc who had been investing in Camtek Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $360.32 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $9.35. About 43,814 shares traded. Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) has risen 16.35% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.35% the S&P500. Some Historical CAMT News: 02/05/2018 – Camtek 1Q Net $3.53M; 02/05/2018 – Camtek 1Q EPS 10c; 16/05/2018 – Camtek/Israel Presenting at Conference May 23; 02/05/2018 – Camtek 1Q Rev $27.3M; 29/05/2018 – Camtek/Israel Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Recognises Camtek for Its 2017 Supplier Excellence Award; 22/05/2018 – Camtek/Israel Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 Camtek Receives Multiple Systems Order for Front-End Macro Inspection from a Major Chinese Manufacturer

Lsv Asset Management, which manages about $82.68 billion and $62.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) by 34,900 shares to 4.08M shares, valued at $40.93M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. by 8,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 657,730 shares, and cut its stake in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR).

More notable recent Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Apogee Enterprises to Present at Baird’s 2018 Global Industrial Conference – Business Wire” on November 02, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Boasting A 11% Return On Equity, Is The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Apogee Enterprises, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:APOG) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Worried About Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated’s (NASDAQ:SYKE) 5.9% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “65 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.64 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 18 investors sold APOG shares while 73 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 22.70 million shares or 7.66% less from 24.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pinebridge Investments LP holds 32,818 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Everence Capital owns 4,720 shares. The United Kingdom-based Barclays Pcl has invested 0% in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG). Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma reported 825 shares stake. Us National Bank De has invested 0.01% in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG). Goldman Sachs invested 0% of its portfolio in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG). Snow Cap Mgmt Lp invested in 155,407 shares. Essex Inv Co Limited Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) for 680 shares. Jane Street Group Limited reported 5,601 shares stake. Regions Fincl Corporation stated it has 5,489 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Interstate Bank & Trust invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 0% or 18,240 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md owns 23,338 shares. Falcon Point Capital Ltd accumulated 55,233 shares or 1.29% of the stock. Huntington Bank & Trust invested in 0% or 271 shares.

Menta Capital Llc, which manages about $2.11 billion and $235.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spx Corp (SPW) by 23,501 shares to 30,501 shares, valued at $1.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) by 12,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,377 shares, and has risen its stake in Fitbit Inc.

More notable recent Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 02/11/2019: RGSE,DPW, MSFT, AAPL, CSCO, IBM, GOOG – Nasdaq” on February 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Camtek Ltd. (CAMT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 15, 2018 – Nasdaq” published on May 14, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Competitive Analysis Of Camtek’s ‘GreenJet’ Soldermask Printer – Seeking Alpha” on January 14, 2014. More interesting news about Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Sep 10, 2018 3 Tech Stocks Under $10 to Buy Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 10, 2018.

Analysts await Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.13 EPS, down 7.14% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.14 per share. CAMT’s profit will be $5.01M for 17.98 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by Camtek Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.75% negative EPS growth.