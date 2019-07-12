Apis Capital Advisors Upped Kemet (KEM) Position; Scott & Selber Increased Sysco (SYY) Position by $743,952

Scott & Selber Inc increased its stake in Sysco Corporation (SYY) by 341.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scott & Selber Inc bought 11,272 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,572 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $973,000, up from 3,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scott & Selber Inc who had been investing in Sysco Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $72.57. About 1.95 million shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 17.49% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.06% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Adjusted Operating Income $536M; 11/04/2018 – Sysco Teamsters Ratify Two First Contracts, Expand Bargaining Power In Florida; 22/03/2018 – SYSCO REPORTS UPSIZING OF PENDING CASH TENDER OFFER; 03/04/2018 – Sysco Completes Kent Frozen Foods Acquisition; 06/04/2018 – SYSCO INDUSTRIES LTD SYSC.BO – NO LOSS OR INJURY TO HUMAN LIFE DUE TO FIRE; 13/04/2018 – SYSCO INDUSTRIES LTD SYSC.BO SAYS STATE BANK OF INDIA HAS RECLASSIFIED CO’S CREDIT ACCOUNTS AS NPA; 16/05/2018 – Sysco “Delivering in a Big Way” Upon Return to the National Restaurant Association Show 2018; 22/03/2018 – SYSCO REPORTS EARLY TENDER RESULTS & UPSIZING OF PENDING CASH; 23/04/2018 – DJ Sysco Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYY)

Apis Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Kemet Corp (KEM) by 61.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apis Capital Advisors Llc bought 130,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 340,000 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.77M, up from 210,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apis Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Kemet Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $18.13. About 545,900 shares traded. KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) has declined 19.32% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.75% the S&P500. Some Historical KEM News: 22/05/2018 – KEMET Honors Digi-Key with FY18 High Service Distributor of the Year Award; 28/03/2018 – Album Review: With Sons of Kemet, Shabaka Hutchings Brings London Jazz Into the Spotlight; 06/03/2018 S&P REVISES KEMET CORP. TO RATING ‘B+’ FROM ‘B’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 17/05/2018 – Kemet 4Q EPS 4c; 22/05/2018 – Kemet Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES KEMET’S CFR & SR SEC TERM LOAN TO B1; OUTLOOK; 19/04/2018 – DJ KEMET Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KEM); 16/04/2018 – Kemet Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – Kemet Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups KEMET to ‘B+’ On Strong Oper Perf, Lower Leverage

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 3 selling transactions for $542,410 activity. Assaf Ronald James sold 3,333 shares worth $60,016. 11,998 KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) shares with value of $223,229 were sold by PAUL ROBERT G. Meeks Charles C. JR also sold $458,680 worth of KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) on Monday, February 4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold KEM shares while 44 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 44.68 million shares or 3.21% less from 46.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Apis Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $154.80 million and $82.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cyberoptics Corp (NASDAQ:CYBE) by 40,539 shares to 179,461 shares, valued at $3.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Novocure Ltd by 55,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,400 shares, and cut its stake in Intelsat S A (Call) (NYSE:I).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $5.28 million activity. CHARLTON ROBERT S sold $1.47M worth of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) on Monday, February 4.

Scott & Selber Inc, which manages about $340.21M and $191.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 5,390 shares to 6,590 shares, valued at $1.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold SYY shares while 347 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 388.50 million shares or 4.61% less from 407.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.