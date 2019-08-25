Apis Capital Advisors Upped Its Kemet (KEM) Position by $2.08 Million as Stock Rose; As Costco Wholesale Co (COST) Shares Rose, Burns J W & Co Has Boosted Stake by $788,436

Burns J W & Co Inc increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co (COST) by 58.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burns J W & Co Inc bought 3,258 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 8,803 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.13 million, up from 5,545 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burns J W & Co Inc who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $5.91 during the last trading session, reaching $274.01. About 1.98 million shares traded or 11.57% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 07/03/2018 – COSTCO FEB. TOTAL COMP SALES UP. 10.5%, EST. UP 8%; 24/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Announces an Increase in Its Quarterly Cash Dividend; 24/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corp Announces an Increase in Its Qtrly Cash Div; 09/05/2018 – CORRECT: COSTCO APRIL U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS +7.9%, EST. +6.60%; 18/05/2018 – Children’s National Dedicates Costco Wholesale Atrium in Recognition of 30-Year Partnership; 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale March Sales $12.92 Billion, Up 10.9%; 18/05/2018 – Children’s National Dedicates Costco Wholesale Atrium in Recognition of 30-Year Partnership; 17/05/2018 – lnstacart faces new challenge with Kroger/Ocado tie-up; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO 2Q EPS $1.59, EST. $1.49; 19/03/2018 – CBS Los Angeles: #BREAKING: 5 people are being assessed for various injuries following a traffic collision at a Costco in the

Apis Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Kemet Corp (KEM) by 61.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apis Capital Advisors Llc bought 130,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.45% . The institutional investor held 340,000 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.77 million, up from 210,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apis Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Kemet Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $985.86M market cap company. The stock decreased 5.51% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $16.99. About 1.78 million shares traded or 74.94% up from the average. KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) has declined 23.35% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.35% the S&P500. Some Historical KEM News: 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Kemet’s Cfr And Sr Sec Term Loan To B1; Outlook Stable; 21/03/2018 – Kemet and KEC Weren’t Part of the Investigation by the Commission; 30/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES KEMET’S CFR & SR SEC TERM LOAN TO B1; OUTLOOK; 17/05/2018 – Kemet at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference May 23; 22/05/2018 – KEMET Honors Digi-Key with FY18 High Service Distributor of the Year Award; 21/03/2018 – KEMET Comments on European Commission Announcement of TOKIN Corporation Fine; 05/04/2018 – KEMET Expands ESD Rated Ceramic Capacitor Product Portfolio; 19/03/2018 – OBDUCAT AB OBDUb.NGM – THIS PROJECT IS A COLLABORATION BETWEEN MALMÖ UNIVERSITY, KEMET ELECTRONICS AB AND OBDUCAT TECHNOLOGIES AB; 28/03/2018 – Album Review: With Sons of Kemet, Shabaka Hutchings Brings London Jazz Into the Spotlight; 29/05/2018 – KEMET Introduces 150 Degrees Celsius Automotive Qualified Polymer Electrolytic Capacitors

Burns J W & Co Inc, which manages about $404.35 million and $410.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deluxe Corp (NYSE:DLX) by 22,149 shares to 33,702 shares, valued at $1.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group (Ca) holds 3,127 shares. Reliance Tru Co Of Delaware holds 0.14% or 3,624 shares. Capital World Invsts reported 9.12M shares stake. Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.71% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). New York-based Element Cap Limited Liability has invested 1.99% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Roundview Capital Ltd Liability Company holds 0.57% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 9,957 shares. Westover Capital Limited Liability Com reported 1,700 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Arrow Financial Corp invested in 0.55% or 9,724 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt Inc has 68,154 shares. Bragg Advsr Incorporated has 0.63% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 20,093 shares. New York-based Etrade Capital Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.05% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Blume Capital Management reported 1.25% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). First Heartland Consultants has 900 shares. Bollard Gru Limited Liability Com owns 16,395 shares. Hsbc Pcl invested in 0.15% or 346,539 shares.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $727,935 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold KEM shares while 44 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 44.68 million shares or 3.21% less from 46.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Limited Liability has 216,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pnc Services Group accumulated 5,502 shares or 0% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 3,123 shares. Citigroup Inc holds 0% or 43,194 shares. American Group Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) for 42,790 shares. Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 300 shares. Invesco stated it has 457,449 shares. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0% of its portfolio in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) for 148,597 shares. Marshall Wace Llp accumulated 855,484 shares. Parametric Port Assoc Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) for 148,909 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 0% invested in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) for 11,945 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.01% or 22,248 shares in its portfolio. First Hawaiian Bank stated it has 0.02% in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM). 198,261 are owned by Brandywine Glob Mngmt Lc. Employees Retirement Of Ohio invested in 18,360 shares or 0% of the stock.