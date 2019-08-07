Apis Capital Advisors Stake in Silicon Motion Technology Co (SIMO) Has Trimmed by $2.03 Million as Stock Declined; As Grifols S.A. Adr (GRFS) Stock Price Rose, Todd Asset Management Increased by $529,340 Its Holding

Todd Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Grifols S.A. Adr (GRFS) by 3.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Todd Asset Management Llc bought 26,467 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.17% . The institutional investor held 879,670 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.69M, up from 853,203 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Todd Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Grifols S.A. Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $21.93. About 1.02 million shares traded. Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) has risen 4.84% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.84% the S&P500. Some Historical GRFS News: 18/05/2018 – GRIFOLS GRFS.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26.30 FROM $25; 31/05/2018 – Grifols Launches a New Testing Service for Patients Treated with Daratumumab; 10/05/2018 – BOYA BIO-PHARMACEUTICAL 300294.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH GRIFOLS S.A. TO SET UP BLOOD PLASMA STATIONS WITH INITIAL INVESTMENT AT ABOUT 50 MLN EUROS; 13/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for B Communications, Student Transportation, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, Grifols; 31/05/2018 – GRIFOLS – ADDING A DARATUMUMAB NEUTRALIZATION TESTING SERVICE; 14/05/2018 – Grifols Expands its Blood Typing Solutions Portfolio in the United States with Antisera Reagents; 05/03/2018 – GRIFOLS REPORTS NEW PACT WITH HENRY SCHEIN TO DISTRIBUTE NORMAL; 05/03/2018 – GRIFOLS – ANNOUNCES NEW AGREEMENT WITH HENRY SCHEIN TO DISTRIBUTE NORMAL SALINE SOLUTION IN THE U.S; 25/05/2018 – GRIFOLS GRLS.MC – TO PAY GROSS DIVIDEND OF 0.204 EUR/SHR AGAINST FY 2017; 05/03/2018 – GRIFOLS – IN 2018, GRIFOLS WILL CONTINUE EXPANSION OF ITS CAPACITY IN ITS INDUSTRIAL COMPLEX IN BARCELONA

Apis Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology Co (SIMO) by 49.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apis Capital Advisors Llc sold 52,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.85% . The institutional investor held 52,900 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.10M, down from 105,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apis Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Silicon Motion Technology Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $32.75. About 179,222 shares traded. Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO) has declined 31.43% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.43% the S&P500. Some Historical SIMO News: 26/04/2018 – Silicon Motion Announces Results for the Period Ended March 31, 2018; 26/04/2018 – Silicon Motion 1Q Adj EPS 71c; 26/04/2018 – SILICON MOTION TECHNOLOGY CORP SIMO.O FY2018 REV VIEW $566.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/04/2018 – SILICON MOTION PRELIM 1Q ADJ. GROSS MARGIN IN UPPER HALF VIEW; 09/04/2018 – Silicon Motion Sees 1Q Gross Margin in Upper Half of 46.5%-48.5% Guidance Range; 26/04/2018 – Silicon Motion Sees 2Q Rev $134.3M-$140.8M; 10/05/2018 – Taiwan’s Silicon Motion turns to China and 5G for future growth; 26/04/2018 – Silicon Motion 1Q EPS 64c; 09/04/2018 – Silicon Motion Sees 1Q Revenue Near Midpoint of $127 Million-$132 Million Range; 09/04/2018 – SILICON MOTION REPORTS PRELIMINARY 1Q REV. NEAR MID OF VIEW

Todd Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.59B and $3.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wns Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WNS) by 52,493 shares to 299,437 shares, valued at $15.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB) by 40,230 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 229,920 shares, and cut its stake in Orix Corp Adr (NYSE:IX).