Apis Capital Advisors Stake in Intelsat S A (I) Has Decreased as Market Value Declined; As Textron (TXT) Market Value Declined, Holder Boston Partners Has Decreased by $18.60 Million Its Stake

Apis Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 58.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apis Capital Advisors Llc sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.30% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 70,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10 million, down from 170,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apis Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $20.12. About 427,733 shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 59.33% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.90% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 30/05/2018 – Intelsat Appoints Juan Pablo Cofino Regional Vice Pres, Latin Amer and the Caribbean; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SAYS INTELSAT NEEDS IMMEDIATE CAPITAL RAISE; 30/05/2018 – Intelsat Appoints Juan Pablo Cofino Regional Vice President, Latin America and the Caribbean; 09/05/2018 – Intelsat at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Intelsat Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Soros Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Intelsat; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat Backs 2018 Rev $2.06B-$2.11B; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Contracted Backlog $8.6B; 06/04/2018 – INTELSAT SA – SATELLITE TELECOMMUNICATIONS NETWORK SIGNED A MULTI-YEAR EXTENSION WITH CO FOR SATELLITE SERVICES; 02/04/2018 – Intelsat Announces Final Results and Final Settlement of Tender Offer for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A. and Notice of Redemption of $46 Million of Such Notes

Boston Partners decreased its stake in Textron Inc (TXT) by 26.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners sold 371,958 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.05 million shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.40M, down from 1.43M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Textron Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $52.94. About 470,722 shares traded. Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) has declined 23.56% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.99% the S&P500. Some Historical TXT News: 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON INC SAYS BUSINESS CONFIDENCE IS STRONG AND PEOPLE ARE LOOKING TO INVEST – CONF CALL; 10/04/2018 – Federal Register: Special Conditions: Textron Aviation Inc. Model 700 Series Airplanes; Interaction of Systems and Structures; 20/03/2018 – Mike Stone: Exclusive: Trump to boost exports of lethal drones to more U.S. allies w/@mattspetalnick $KTOS $TXT $BA $LMT; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TEXTRON INC TXT.N , KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC KTOS.O , BOEING CO BA.N , LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP LMT.N AND GENERAL ATOMICS COULD SEE DRONE SALES INCREASE AFTER NEW EXPORT POLICY…; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON REPORTS 1Q 2018 INCOME FROM CONT OPS OF $0.72-SHR; IN; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON INC – SEES 2018 CASH FLOW FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF MANUFACTURING GROUP BEFORE PENSION CONTRIBUTIONS OF $700 TO $800 MLN; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON INC TXT.N : VERTICAL RESEARCH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $65; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TRUMP ADMINISTRATION WILL SOON MAKE IT EASIER TO EXPORT U.S.-MADE ARMED DRONES TO DOZENS MORE COUNTRIES; 18/04/2018 – Textron 1Q Cont Ops EPS 72c; 18/04/2018 – Emerson to Acquire Tools and Test Equipment Business from Textron to Create Leading Portfolio for the Pro

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18B and $75.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caci Intl Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 5,959 shares to 26,681 shares, valued at $4.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Harris Corp Del (NYSE:HRS) by 40,836 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.44 million shares, and has risen its stake in Two Hbrs Invt Corp.

Analysts await Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $0.85 EPS, down 2.30% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.87 per share. TXT’s profit will be $196.88M for 15.57 P/E if the $0.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Textron Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.84% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.77 in 2018Q4.