Apis Capital Advisors Stake in Golar Lng LTD Bermuda (GLNG) Cut by $1.47 Million; Ngam Advisors LP Has Trimmed Its Cheniere Energy (LNG) Stake by $1.78 Million as Stock Rose

Ngam Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 37.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ngam Advisors Lp sold 26,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 42,832 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.93 million, down from 69,032 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ngam Advisors Lp who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $60.15. About 70,656 shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 25/04/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for April 25 (Table); 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE SAYS NEXT WINTER LNG PRICES ALREADY NEAR DOUBLE DIGITS; 28/03/2018 – Cheniere Is Said to Seek $6.4 Billion in Debt for Next LNG Wave; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC QTRLY SHR $1.50 – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 – Cheniere Goes All In on China Gas Race Aiming to Double in Size; 05/04/2018 – Cheniere Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Inc. Raises Stake in Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings to 91.9%; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY 1Q ADJ EBITDA $907M, EST. $619.7M; 15/05/2018 – Cheniere Partners With the D10 to Showcase Houston’s Athleticism, Philanthropy; 07/03/2018 – US LNG NEEDS TO GET `CREATIVE’ TO BOOST MARKET SHARE: CHENIERE

Apis Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (GLNG) by 22.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apis Capital Advisors Llc sold 70,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.00% . The institutional investor held 244,000 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.15M, down from 314,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apis Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.16B market cap company. The stock increased 2.14% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $11.45. About 168,425 shares traded. Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has declined 34.85% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.85% the S&P500. Some Historical GLNG News: 19/04/2018 – REG-Golar LNG enters into a Preliminary Agreement and exchanges Heads of Terms for an FLNG vessel for Phase 1A of the Greater Tortue / Ahmeyim Project, West Africa; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – POWER PROJECT WILL GENERATE A FORECASTED ANNUAL EBITDA OF US$323 MLN AT CURRENT EXCHANGE RATES, PRIOR TO ANY DISPATCH; 31/05/2018 – REG-GOLAR LNG LIMITED INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31 MARCH 2018; 27/04/2018 – SKAGEN Funds Reports 4.98 % Stake in Golar LNG; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY SAYS GOLAR AND OPHIR REMAIN ACTIVELY ENGAGED IN SENIOR LEVEL DISCUSSIONS WITH A NUMBER OF COUNTERPARTIES OVER A FINANCING SOLUTION FOR THE PROJECT; 04/05/2018 – GLOBAL LNG-Prices firm as fundamentals tighten, amid support from oil, coal; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – UNDERLYING THESIS OF A SUSTAINABLE RECOVERY IN SHIPPING MARKET FROM 3Q 2018 DOES REMAIN INTACT; 19/03/2018 – GOLAR NAMES BRIAN TIENZO CEO, CFO OF GOLAR LNG PARTNERS; 16/04/2018 – Golar LNG Limited – Announcement of filing of Form 20-F Annual Report; 19/04/2018 – Golar Power reaches Financial Closing on 1.5GW Sergipe Power Project

Analysts await Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.23 EPS, down 109.09% or $0.12 from last year’s $-0.11 per share. After $-0.62 actual EPS reported by Golar LNG Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -62.90% EPS growth.

More notable recent Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “51 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on August 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For May 21, 2019 – Benzinga” published on May 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Positive Greater Tortue Project Final Investment Decision: Golar LNG Benefits – Seeking Alpha” published on December 22, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 13, 2017 – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 12, 2017.

Ngam Advisors Lp, which manages about $16.78 billion and $11.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg (NYSE:BAH) by 38,667 shares to 264,889 shares, valued at $15.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pvh Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 3,348 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,981 shares, and has risen its stake in Sap Se (NYSE:SAP).

Another recent and important Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) news was published by Businesswire.com which published an article titled: “Cheniere Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results and Reconfirms Full Year 2019 Guidance – Business Wire” on August 08, 2019.