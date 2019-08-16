Apis Capital Advisors Raised Its Vicor (VICR) Position by $620,000; Beach Point Capital Management LP Increases Holding in Moneygram Intl (MGI)

Beach Point Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Moneygram Intl Inc (MGI) by 60.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Point Capital Management Lp bought 1.11M shares as the company’s stock declined 26.65% . The hedge fund held 2.95M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.01 million, up from 1.83M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Moneygram Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $206.53 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.0447 during the last trading session, reaching $3.3247. About 183,914 shares traded. MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) has declined 62.77% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.77% the S&P500. Some Historical MGI News: 16/03/2018 – MONEYGRAM 4Q ADJ EPS 26C, EST. 26C; 03/04/2018 – WALMART INC WMT.N SAYS WALMART2WORLD TO DELIVER FUNDS IN 10 MINUTES OR LESS AND WHEREVER MONEY IS SENT, FEES FOR WALMART2WORLD TO BE SAME; 16/03/2018 – MONEYGRAM INTERNATIONAL INC – IN QTR, MONEYGRAM.COM GREW 23% PRIMARILY FROM NEW CUSTOMER ACQUISITIONS; 16/03/2018 – MONEYGRAM INTERNATIONAL- QTRLY MONEY TRANSFER REVENUE RESULTS WERE PRIMARILY IMPACTED BY SOFTNESS IN U.S. TO U.S. BUSINESS AND SLOWER GROWTH IN AFRICA; 07/05/2018 – Moneygram 1Q Rev $380M; 15/05/2018 – Magnetar Financial LLC Exits Position in MoneyGram; 07/05/2018 – MONEYGRAM INTERNATIONAL INC MGI.O – FY 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS IS EXPECTED TO DECLINE BETWEEN 8% AND 10%; 14/05/2018 – Sand Grove Capital Management Exits Position in MoneyGram; 15/05/2018 – Aqr Capital Management Buys New 1.1% Position in MoneyGram; 20/04/2018 – DJ MoneyGram International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MGI)

Apis Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Vicor Corp (VICR) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apis Capital Advisors Llc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.46% . The institutional investor held 120,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.72 million, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apis Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Vicor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.20B market cap company. The stock increased 3.09% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $29.67. About 30,555 shares traded. Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) has declined 46.98% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.98% the S&P500. Some Historical VICR News: 24/04/2018 – Vicor 1Q EPS 10c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Vicor Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VCRTQ); 24/04/2018 – Vicor 1Q Rev $65.3M; 24/04/2018 – Vicor Sees 2Q Rev Increasing Nearly 10% Sequentially; 08/03/2018 Vicor Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Vicor Launches 12V to 48V NBM Module at GTC 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ Vicor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VICR)

