Apis Capital Advisors Raised By $2.08 Million Its Kemet (KEM) Stake; The Walt Disney Company (DIS) Covered By 9 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Apis Capital Advisors Llc increased Kemet Corp (KEM) stake by 61.9% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Apis Capital Advisors Llc acquired 130,000 shares as Kemet Corp (KEM)’s stock rose 14.45%. The Apis Capital Advisors Llc holds 340,000 shares with $5.77M value, up from 210,000 last quarter. Kemet Corp now has $1.05 billion valuation. The stock decreased 5.27% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $18.17. About 607,998 shares traded. KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) has declined 23.35% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.35% the S&P500. Some Historical KEM News: 29/05/2018 – KEMET Introduces 150 Degrees Celsius Automotive Qualified Polymer Electrolytic Capacitors; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups KEMET to ‘B+’ On Strong Oper Perf, Lower Leverage; 21/03/2018 – Kemet and KEC Weren’t Part of the Investigation by the Commission; 22/05/2018 – Kemet Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – Kemet 4Q EPS 4c; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Kemet’s Cfr And Sr Sec Term Loan To B1; Outlook Stable; 16/04/2018 – Kemet Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – KEMET Expands ESD Rated Ceramic Capacitor Product Portfolio; 17/05/2018 – Kemet at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference May 23; 28/03/2018 – Album Review: With Sons of Kemet, Shabaka Hutchings Brings London Jazz Into the Spotlight

Among 10 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. Walt Disney had 25 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Imperial Capital maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Monday, March 25 with “Buy” rating. BMO Capital Markets upgraded The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Wednesday, April 10 to “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Macquarie Research with “Buy” on Tuesday, February 19. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, April 23. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Monday, May 6. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, April 12 by JP Morgan. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, May 1. Goldman Sachs maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Thursday, April 4 with “Buy” rating. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, April 30. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Wednesday, May 8. See The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) latest ratings:

08/08/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

24/06/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Buy New Target: $168 Maintain

17/06/2019 Broker: Imperial Capital Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: In-Line New Target: $147.0000 Downgrade

13/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $135.0000 New Target: $160.0000 Maintain

06/06/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy Old Target: $132.0000 New Target: $160.0000 Maintain

16/05/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy Old Target: $160.0000 New Target: $161.0000 Maintain

08/05/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy Old Target: $132.0000 New Target: $160.0000 Maintain

07/05/2019 Broker: Imperial Capital Rating: Outperform Old Target: $139.0000 New Target: $147.0000 Maintain

07/05/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $140.0000 New Target: $170.0000 Maintain

06/05/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $128.0000 New Target: $165.0000 Maintain

The stock decreased 3.04% or $4.16 during the last trading session, reaching $132.85. About 4.63 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – STUDIO ENTERTAINMENT BUSINESS SEGMENT LED BY ALAN HORN, CHAIRMAN, WALT DISNEY STUDIOS, REMAINS VIRTUALLY SAME; 23/05/2018 – Comcast gears up to gatecrash Disney’s $66bn pact with Murdoch to buy Fox; 08/05/2018 – Suzanne Barlyn: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources @LianaBaker; 30/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC – AWARE OF PRESS RELEASE OF COMCAST CORPORATION OF MAY 23; 09/05/2018 – MediaConfidntial: Report: James Murdoch Won’t Be Joining Disney; 25/05/2018 – New Star Wars attractions set to open at Disney theme parks in 2019; 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Cue Suggests Company Won’t Buy Netflix, Disney for Video; 14/03/2018 – Walt Disney unveils shake up to focus on streaming services; 09/05/2018 – Walmart, Party City, and Disney are making headlines this morning; 19/04/2018 – Variety: Jesse Plemons Lands Villain Role Opposite Dwayne Johnson in Disney’s `Jungle Cruise’

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold The Walt Disney Company shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alphamark Advsrs Lc owns 964 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Natixis Advisors Lp has 438,341 shares. Kidder Stephen W stated it has 31,230 shares. Regions Finance Corp has invested 0.25% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Regents Of The University Of California has 1.42% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 6,000 shares. Hsbc Holdg Public Limited Liability has invested 0.34% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Ing Groep Nv holds 55,539 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. King Luther Cap Mgmt holds 0.77% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 906,496 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt has 1.36% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 5.36M shares. Edgar Lomax Va holds 396,723 shares or 3.02% of its portfolio. Fca Corp Tx holds 0.32% or 7,347 shares in its portfolio. City Company stated it has 1.13% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Trustco National Bank N Y invested 3.06% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Meritage Port reported 0.54% stake. Ibm Retirement Fund has 29,088 shares for 0.63% of their portfolio.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $239.31 billion. The companyÂ’s Media Networks segment operates cable programming services, including the ESPN, Disney channels, and Freeform networks; broadcast businesses, which include the ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; radio businesses consisting of the ESPN Radio Network; and the Radio Disney network. It has a 17.1 P/E ratio. It also produces and sells original live-action and animated television programming to first-run syndication and other television markets, as well as subscription video on demand services and in home entertainment formats, such as DVD, Blu-Ray, and iTunes.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “A Fundamental Analysis Of Disney – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Credit Suisse Upgrades Disney, Sees String Of Catalysts Ahead – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “3 Reasons Disney’s Upcoming Film Schedule Is Good News For Investors – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Walt Disney Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

More notable recent KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “KEMET (NYSE:KEM) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A Whopping 507% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Kemet Corp (KEM) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “KEMET Announces Dates for the 2019 Annual Stockholders’ Meeting and June 2019 Quarter Earnings Release – GlobeNewswire” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “KEMET Announces Its Tantalum Capacitors No Longer Subject to Chinese Tariffs – GlobeNewswire” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What KEMET Corporation’s (NYSE:KEM) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 31, 2019.