Apis Capital Advisors Maintains Holding in Intelligent Sys New (INS); Wsfs Finl (WSFS) Stock Price Declined While Morgan Stanley Lowered Its Position

Apis Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Intelligent Sys Corp New (INS) by 1653.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apis Capital Advisors Llc bought 330,664 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.26% . The institutional investor held 350,664 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.10 million, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apis Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Intelligent Sys Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $390.68 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.57% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $43.97. About 66,012 shares traded. Intelligent Systems Corporation (NYSEMKT:INS) has risen 377.30% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 377.30% the S&P500. Some Historical INS News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Intelligent Systems Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INS); 15/03/2018 Intelligent Systems Announces Fiscal Year 2017 Results; 09/05/2018 – Intelligent Systems 1Q EPS 10c; 15/03/2018 – INTELLIGENT SYSTEMS CORP QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.07; 15/03/2018 – Intelligent Systems 4Q Loss/Shr 7c

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in Wsfs Finl Corp (WSFS) by 89.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Stanley sold 112,830 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.53% . The institutional investor held 13,144 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $542,000, down from 125,974 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Stanley who had been investing in Wsfs Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $43.55. About 215,765 shares traded. WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) has declined 24.61% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.61% the S&P500. Some Historical WSFS News: 08/05/2018 – WSFS Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Photo Release — WSFS Financial Corporation Announces Executive Leadership Promotions; 05/04/2018 WSFS Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – WSFS FINANCIAL 1Q NET INTEREST INCOME $57.7M; 19/04/2018 – Photo Release — WSFS Bank Amplifies Team that Oversees its Retail Office Network; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial 1Q Net $37.4M; 29/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for WSFS Financial, Universal Electronics, Quanex Building Products, Envestnet; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial Raises Dividend to 11c Vs. 9c; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial 4Q Includes 4c/Shr Gain for Fraud Recover; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial 1Q Core EPS 76

Apis Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $154.80M and $66.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 149,000 shares to 95,000 shares, valued at $1.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cyberoptics Corp (NASDAQ:CYBE) by 19,461 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 160,000 shares, and cut its stake in Amarin Corp Plc (NASDAQ:AMRN).

Morgan Stanley, which manages about $60.09 billion and $375.74 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (NYSE:RLGY) by 2.45M shares to 2.98 million shares, valued at $21.54 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Badger Meter Inc (NYSE:BMI) by 14,234 shares in the quarter, for a total of 167,003 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T.